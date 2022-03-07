AB1085 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Family Law - 2022-03-07

WISCONSIN, March 7 - An Act to amend 48.43 (2) (intro.), 48.43 (6) (c), 48.92 (1) and (2), 48.94 (2) (intro.), 854.20 (1) (a) and 854.20 (2) (am) (intro.); and to create 48.46 (4), 69.15 (2) (d) 4. and 854.20 (3) of the statutes; Relating to: rescission of adoption by a stepparent and restoration of parental rights.