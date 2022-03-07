WISCONSIN, March 7 - An Act to create 36.53 and 118.65 of the statutes; Relating to: reporting on, and charging high schools for the cost of, remedial courses at University of Wisconsin System institutions. (FE)
Status: A - Colleges and Universities
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1082
You just read:
AB1082 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Colleges and Universities - 2022-03-07
