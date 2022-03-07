AB1089 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2022-03-07

WISCONSIN, March 7 - An Act to renumber 16.754 (1) (a) and 16.754 (2); to amend 16.72 (2) (c), 16.754 (title), 16.754 (2) (title) and 16.754 (3) (intro.); and to create 16.754 (1) (am), 16.754 (2) (a), 16.754 (2m) and 66.0145 of the statutes; Relating to: state procurement of products and services from businesses located in this state and setting a goal for local governments to purchase a certain percentage of products and services from businesses located in this state. (FE)