AB1091 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2022-03-07
WISCONSIN, March 7 - An Act to repeal 5.35 (6) (b), 5.51 (7), 5.81 (4), 5.91 (6), 7.50 (1) (d) and 8.50 (3) (c); to renumber and amend 5.37 (4); and to amend 5.02 (16m), 5.62 (1), 5.62 (2), 5.62 (3), 5.655 (1), 5.84 (1), 5.91 (1) and (3), 6.80 (2) (am), 6.80 (2) (f), 6.87 (4) (b) 1., 7.08 (2) (b), 7.50 (2) (g), 8.16 (1), (6) and (7), 8.17 (1) (a), 8.20 (9), 8.50 (3) (b), 9.10 (3) (e), 10.02 (3) (b) 2., 15.61 (1) (a) 6. and 15.62 (1) (a) 6. of the statutes; Relating to: authorizing electors to vote in the primary of more than one political party. (FE)
Status: A - Campaigns and Elections
Important Actions (newest first)
