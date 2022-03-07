WISCONSIN, March 7 - An Act to renumber and amend 48.66 (5); to amend 48.715 (4) (e) and 48.715 (7); and to create 48.66 (1) (am) and 48.66 (5) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: Department of Children and Families license continuation process for certain accredited entities.
Status: A - Children and Families
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1094
You just read:
AB1094 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Children and Families - 2022-03-07
