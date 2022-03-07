Submit Release
AB1096 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Colleges and Universities - 2022-03-07

WISCONSIN, March 7 - An Act to create 20.235 (1) (cy) and 39.396 of the statutes; Relating to: creating a student loan repayment program for volunteer emergency service providers administered by the Higher Educational Aids Board, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Colleges and Universities

