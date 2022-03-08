How Do You Build a High-Performing Provider Compensation Division? Find Out at This Upcoming Webinar

Hallmark Health Care Solutions and ECG Management Consultants are hosting a March 21 webinar on how to optimize provider compensation management in healthcare.

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, March 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- For provider compensation teams at most health systems and medical groups, it is common to have manual processes driving compensation administration and reporting. These are often managed in spreadsheets, which are labor-intensive and error-prone. The physician and provider compensation experts of Hallmark Health Care Solutions and ECG Management Consultants say it doesn’t have to be that way – and they’ve outlined the playbook on how to structure and optimize the entire provider compensation department.They will share this information and much more in a one-hour webinar called, “Playbook for a High-Performing Provider Compensation Division.” In addition to expert insights for building the right structure to improve accuracy, efficiency, transparency, staff retention, and more, the presentation will illustrate the benefits through a recent case study featuring a large, multi-hospital system. The March 21 webinar begins at 1:00 p.m. EST and will include a 15-minute question and answer session. Online registration is available here The webinar discussion will be led by subject matter experts with extensive combined experience in developing comprehensive physician compensation frameworks and managing/administering provider compensation plans. Presenters will include:• Jared Steele, Vice President of Heisenberg II, from Hallmark Health Care Solutions• Jamaal Campbell, Principal, ECG Management Consultants“During the webinar, we will dive into the fundamentals of any high-performing provider compensation division and illustrate how the right infrastructure, technology, and strategy leads to a leaner, more effective department – one that is less susceptible to staff attrition and better able to support long-term goals and success,” says Steele. “Having collectively led dozens of provider compensation departments and managed compensation for thousands of providers, Jamaal and I are very excited to share these insights with compensation professionals nationally.”To register, visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/397793832385082639 About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and healthcare. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s software solutions are used by over 50,000 healthcare professionals in more than 1,000 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered tens of millions of dollars in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technology.HHCS’ workforce solutions include Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution, and Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution. For more information, visit www.einsteinii.com and www.heisenbergii.com About ECG Management Consultants, a Siemens Healthineers CompanyECG is a strategic consulting firm that is leading healthcare forward, using knowledge and expertise built over the course of nearly 50 years to help clients see clearly where healthcare is going and navigate toward success. Working as trusted partners with hospitals, health systems, medical groups, academic medical centers, children's hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare payers, ECG's depth of experience and dedication to the success of its clients is why it is consistently recognized in the annual Best in KLAS reports.Part of Siemens Healthineers global Enterprise Services business, ECG has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.ecgmc.com ###