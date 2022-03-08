Submit Release
AHP SELECTED AS ADMINISTRATOR FOR UNPRECEDENTED EFFORT TO IMPROVE CALIFORNIA’S BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE

Pasadena firm tasked with assisting California providers with grants for projects addressing homelessness and providing behavioral health care and treatment

“These projects represent the greatest investment in behavioral health infrastructure in California’s history. They are building local and statewide capacity to meet the state's greatest needs.” ”
— Patrick Gauthier, AHP Director

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advocates for Human Potential Inc. (AHP), a consulting and research firm in Pasadena focused on improving health and human services systems, was selected by the California Department of Health Care Services and the California Department of Social Services to be the Administrative Entity for two vital new statewide programs.

The Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP) and the Community Care Expansion Program (CCE) fund local projects designed to expand the behavioral health infrastructure and address historic gaps in the long-term care continuum serving seniors, people with disabilities, people at risk of homelessness, and those with behavioral health needs. BHCIP is also an investment in mobile crisis infrastructure related to behavioral health.

“These two projects represent the greatest investment in behavioral health infrastructure in California’s history,” notes Patrick Gauthier, one of the company’s directors. “These projects are building local and statewide capacity to meet our state’s greatest needs.”

These investments will ensure facilities dedicated to serving vulnerable adults and seniors can provide care and treatment in the least restrictive settings by creating a wide range of options, including outpatient alternatives, urgent care, peer respite, wellness centers, and social rehabilitation models.

“I’ve always believed we could build hope, confidence, careers, and safe, inclusive communities simultaneously,” Gauthier continued, “This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity and we’re honored to bring our team of the best and brightest professionals to the challenge.”

BHCIP and CCE issued a joint Request for Applications (RFA) on February 15, 2022.

For more information, interested applicants can visit our program website (https://www.infrastructure.buildingcalhhs.com/joint-request-for-applications-rfa/).

For more than 35 years, AHP been dedicated to the health, behavioral health, and social needs of this country’s most vulnerable populations. AHP improves health and human services systems of care and business operations to help organizations and individuals reach their full potential.

