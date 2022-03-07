The Foxworth Theory presents Relationship Therapist/Author Chris A. Matthews (March 8th & 10th)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth, known for her work as the President of the International Real Estate Federation for the USA, speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, and society on her twice weekly podcast series, The Foxworth Theory, streamed live on its own network found on www.thefoxworththeory.com
Our guest this week (Tuesday, March 8th and Thursday, March 10th, 9 pm ET) is relationship therapist Chris A. Matthews. He is the founder, owner and clinical director of Relationship Counseling Group, LLC and Behavioral Health Intervention Center, LLC. Matthews is a licensed marriage and family therapist, (LMFT), licensed clinical addiction specialist, (LCAS), certified clinical supervisor (CCS) and approved supervisor for the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy (AAMFT). He is the author of two books – “Finding Your Relationship Fix – the Four Reasons Couples Seek Counseling” and “Six Tips for Finding Your Relationship Fix”. In addition, Matthews offers courses on relationships and mental health as well as facilitated educational events regarding those topics.
Foxworth Theory Schedule Of Airings (Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9 Pm ET)
Chris A. Matthews – Tues. March 8th And Thurs. March 10th
Laverna J. Fountain – Tues. March 15th And Thurs. March 17th
Simone Gordon – Tues. March 22nd And Thurs. March 24th
Will Roundtree – Tues. March 29th And Thurs. March 31st
Ralph Rolle – Tues. April 4th And Thurs. April 6th
Nabate Isles – Tues. April 11th And Thurs. April 13th
For inquiries, go to pr@thefoxworththeory.com
Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Watch Part One of The Foxworth Theory interview with Faulu Mtume, son of the late Grammy legend James Mtume