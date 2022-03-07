Andrew Choi to Showcase “Hope of the Garden of Eden to end of the Patmos Island” at London Book Fair
When I was a seeker, I wanted to find the way out from emptiness, sense of guilt, and loneliness. I felt like I was locked in a small dark shell of a caterpillar.”LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this life, each of us is destined to contend with adversities; however, we are not alone even though we are forced to face these challenges. If you have ever wondered how to find hope in times of struggle, how to forgive others and receive strength through the power of the Lord, be enlightened as Andrew Choi, the author of “Hope from the Garden of Eden to the End of the Patmos Island”, is scheduled to showcase his book at The London Book Fair 2022.
After witnessing grave circumstances and people's hopelessness, Andrew Choi penned “Hope From the Garden of Eden to The End of the Patmos Island” in order to inspire people with the good news of God. Choi wishes for every reader to discover hope, joy and love in every experience of life. His revelation of God's love resulted in the publication of this book.
“Hope from the Garden of Eden to the End of the Patmos Island” comprises a six-chapter study that takes us through the scriptures from Genesis to Revelation and concludes with a hopeful message. Every chapter focuses on a different aspect of day-to-day undertakings, such as finding redemption in everyday struggles, overcoming despair and learning how to draw strength from the Lord's power. Finally, Choi's enlightening book shows us how to discover hope in the midst of adversity, the grace to forgive others, and strength through the Lord's power.
The Houston Graduate School of Theology awarded Andrew Choi his doctorate in ministry. For 15 years, he dedicated his life to evangelizing college students at a variety of colleges, including Seoul National University, UCLA, UC Berkeley, CA, and many more. Choi also spent 21 years as a US Army Chaplain, including time as a community pastor for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) between 1997 and 1999. “New Life”, “On a Stormy Day”, and “Soar on Wings Like the Eagle” are among his prior works. Andrew Choi is currently married to Sarah Choi, and they have two children, Josephine and David.
In a statement about what inspired him to write “Hope From the Garden of Eden to The End of the Patmos Island”, Choi said:
"When I was a seeker, I wanted to find the way out from emptiness, sense of guilt, and loneliness. I felt like I was locked in a small dark shell of a caterpillar. One day, I was hospitalized because I had a severe burn on my head and shoulder. I was unconscious for about two weeks and had severe pain. I felt like needles were penetrating into the skin of my skull. While I was in pain, I realized that Christ died for me. I saw in my dream that Christ went through the pain on the cross for me. I could have related the deep pain of Christ since I felt the sharp pain in my body. More importantly, I realized that His pain was to forgive my sin, all sins of humans: to save and to give new life. I believe that realization came to me by the Holy Spirit. After that experience, my soul was like a butterfly that just came out from a caterpillar, which transformed into a new creation."
For updates about Andrew Choi's events and book releases, including his video interview at “America Tonight with Kate Delaney”, check out his website at https://hopefor21stcentury.com. Andrew Choi also has the latest video interview about his book in “This Week In America with Rick Bratton”, available at http://youtu.be/R1aSSoUEVwk.
The London Book Fair, which will take place in Olympia London from April 5 to 7, 2022, will bring together the publishing community for three days of commerce, networking, and learning. This year’s The London Book Fair will be a defining moment for the publishing community as the event will be packed with exciting and insightful events.
For more details about The London Book Fair 2022, please visit www.londonbookfair.co.uk.
