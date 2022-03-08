Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation March Webinar on Effectiveness of Cannabinoid Integration in Commercial Products
Next CFCR event scheduled for Thursday, March 31, 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. EST.WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR) announced today the sixth episode of their monthly webinar series entitled Understanding Real World Evidence on the Effectiveness of Cannabinoid Products. Scheduled to take place Thursday, March 31, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. EST, this program will dive into the results of the recent Radicle ACES (Advancing CBD Education & Science) study and highlight how the real world evidence (RWE) outcomes from the study are helping to better inform consumer perspectives on the effectiveness of cannabinoid-based products.
The program will be moderated by CFCR’s Executive Director Sarah A. Chase along with Council Advisory Board Member Jack Jacobson, a cannabis, energy and education practices advisor for Thompson Coburn LLC. The panel will consist of Pelin Thorogood and Dr. Jeffrey Chen, the two co-founders of Radicle Science, a transformative health tech company that offers a scalable path toward predicting and validating the effects of health and wellness products for ailments or the enhancement of human function; and Tim Orr, Senior VP of R&D and President of Charlotte’s Web Labs, a company that produced the now-legendary treatment regimen for six-year-old Charlotte Figi that helped to ultimately helped affect a seismic shift in public opinion toward the use of medicinal cannabis.
In a uniquely “democratized” approach to academic research, the Radicle ACES study is the first multi-brand, Institutional Review Board (IRB) approved study on CBD effectiveness across well-being, quality of life, pain, sleep disturbance, and anxiety. The results being discussed on this webinar offer insight on the findings of this first of its kind randomized controlled trial (RCT) that collected health outcome data on 13 participating CBD brands across nearly 3,000 participants throughout the U.S. over a period of four weeks.
The event will take place over the ON24 Video Conference Platform, Thursday, March 31, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. EST.
Through their monthly presentations, CFCR has explored various facets of the cannabis industry – including the regulatory impacts of a groundbreaking CBD study, as well as Federal and state cannabis policies. Last month’s focus on the Endocannabinoid System and its implications for research and regulation drew more than 300 attendees, pushing their total participation in these programs well past the thousand person mark.
Ongoing webinars will take place on the second or third Thursday of every month (depending on holidays), each to spotlight a wide range of industry professionals and focus on preparing to regulate and regulating today’s legal cannabis molecules and products. These virtual sessions can be viewed through the On24 platform. Each webinar will consist of a 40-minute interactive conversation followed by approximately 20-minutes of moderated audience Q&A for a total run-time of approximately one hour.
Speaker Profiles for the March 31 Webinar:
Tim Orr, SVP R&D and President Charlotte’s Web Labs
Tim Orr is a global healthcare leader with over 30 years healthcare industry experience including general management, strategic and product marketing, U.S. and International sales/marketing/services management, global product development, and global product launch execution. Prior to joining Charlotte’s Web, Tim spent more than 25 years at Johnson & Johnson Company with the $2B Laboratory Sciences Group where he held leadership positions spanning all aspects of commercial operations.
Pelin Thorogood, Co-Founder, Executive Chairwoman, Radicle Science
Tech CEO, Impact Entrepreneur and Trailblazer -- Pelin Thorogood is an analytics industry executive-turned startup founder who has made a career out of being at the forefront of emerging business trends and disruptive technologies.
Pelin is the Co-Founder and President of Wholistic Research, and Education Foundation, one of the very first non-profits (501c3) focused on funding cutting-edge cannabinoid research and education to improve public health and safety. With a deep commitment to education and community, Pelin also serves as a Trustee and Treasurer of the UC San Diego Foundation and is on the Executive Board of the UC San Diego Basement, a campus-wide incubator for innovation and entrepreneurship. Pelin earned her B.S., M.Eng. and MBA degrees on merit scholarships, all from Cornell, where she still serves as an Industry Scholar for Cornell Institute of Healthy Futures.
Dr. Jeff Chen, Co-Founder & CEO, Radicle Science
Scientist, impact entrepreneur and chief storyteller for Radicle Science, Dr. Jeff Chen was the founder and a past Executive Director of the UCLA Cannabis Research Initiative (one of the world's first), which he grew to encompass more than 40 members of the institutional faculty, conducting research, education, and policy projects.
Jeff has experience as Founder, Managing Partner, Investor, Board Member, and Advisor to companies, not-for-profits, and venture firms in life science, sustainability, tech, and media. Featured in such media outlets as Rolling Stone, the Wall Street Journal, VICE, CNN, NPR, Entrepreneur, Business Insider, Politico and others, Jeff is part of the Medical Team at Healthline Media (86M visitors/month). He’s a David Geffen Fellow, U.S. patent holder, Industry Mentor for the U.S. National Institutes of Health Innovation CORPs, and Chief Science Officer of the Wholistic Research and Education Foundation
* * *
To register for this CFCR’s webinar series, please visit: https://www.uscfcr.org/events
For additional information, please visit uscfcr.org.
ABOUT CFCR
The Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR) is 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Washington, DC. The mission of CFCR is to assist the government, and specifically federal regulatory agencies, to rethink, develop, and implement evidence-based cannabis regulations. Our overarching goal is the de-stigmatization, normalization, and legitimization of cannabis on behalf of consumers, the professions, organizations, and businesses who support and serve them. We do this by serving as a conduit for informed scientific research, inclusive education, and by mainstreaming the best practices that enable the industry to maximize its potential. For additional information please visit www.uscfcr.org and follow us on social media @USCFCR.
