Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation March Webinar on Effectiveness of Cannabinoid Integration in Commercial Products

Tim Orr has over 30 years of healthcare industry experience in the U.S. and abroad. Prior to entering the cannabis space as SVP of Research & Development and President at Charlotte's Web, he served in executive leadership positions at Johnson & Johnson.

Pelin Thorogood is the Co-Founder and President of Wholistic Research, and Education Foundation, one of the very first non-profits (501c3) focused on funding cutting-edge cannabinoid research and education to improve public health and safety.