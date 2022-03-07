Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Palm Beach Penthouse atop Iconic Tiffany & Co. in Just 21 Days

259 Worth Avenue, a Penthouse atop the Iconic Tiffany & Co. Set in the heart of Palm Beach on coveted Worth Avenue Unfinished/decorator-ready interiors for customization Largest condo in Palm Beach with luxurious amenities Private roof-top terrace ready for build-out of amenities

The newly constructed 259 Worth Avenue, Palm Beach’s largest luxury penthouse apartment designed by Kean Development, is under contract.

We look forward to being back in Palm Beach in the near future, helping other sellers capitalize on the market and achieve similar results.” — Chad Roffers, President of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” is a luxurious reality for the new owner of 259 Worth Avenue. Concierge Auctions announced today that the two-level, newly constructed penthouse—Palm Beach’s largest—set atop the iconic Tiffany & Co. building in the heart of Worth Avenue, Florida, is pending sale after just 21 days of marketing exposure.

“The real estate market is hotter than ever, and Florida and this sale are no exception,” stated Chad Roffers, President of Concierge Auctions. “As the data from our recent 2022 Luxury Homes Index shows, Palm Beach achieved the highest average sale price of all 56 luxury U.S. markets, with a nearly 155-percent increase since 2019.”

“On the heels of our $141-million sale of ‘The One’ in Bel Air, California, in only 21 days, our platform not only garnered global attention, with interest from over 100 countries, but also delivered what it does best—predictability and liquidity in an accelerated time frame. We look forward to being back in Palm Beach in the near future, helping other sellers capitalize on the market and achieve similar results,” he added.

Listed at $19.5 million, the 12,000± square foot penthouse was estimated to sell between $13 million and $20 million. From it’s perch atop Tiffany & Co. which has stood adorned by the famous Atlas–clock for the last quarter century, the penthouse features panoramic views of downtown Palm Beach and Worth Avenue and endless vistas of the city and beyond.

With Kean Development’s acumen for award-winning design and construction, recognition as one of the country’s most prominent high-end firms, the spaciously appointed five-bedroom, seven full and one-half bathroom penthouse apartment is one-of-a-kind. The estate comes with unfinished/decorator-ready interiors for ideal customization, and it sits ready for the addition of a rooftop lounge, full bar, gym, dining area, and fire pit, to add to the existing infinity-edge pool with ample space for sunbathing.

“The new owner of this property has secured an incomparable opportunity to match this once-in-a-lifetime penthouse to their dream vision,” stated John C. Kean, President and CEO of Kean Developments. “With its structural work perfected and interiors left deliberately unfinished, it is a blank slate of unlimited potential. We’re excited to see what this space becomes.”

Offering an idyllic lifestyle, it’s prime location is just a short walk to the ocean and legendary shops, boutiques, and restaurants that line Worth Avenue.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

