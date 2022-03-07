2022-03-07 14:35:26.047 $50,000 Powerball Prize Won in Florissant

Submit Release
A Missouri Lottery player matched four out of five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number, in the Feb. 16 drawing to win a $50,000 prize.

The player purchased the ticket at Schnucks Market, 1160 Shackelford Road, in Florissant. So far this year, the $50,000 Powerball prize has been won seven times in Missouri, and this win marks the second of those in St. Louis County.

The winning Powerball numbers for the Feb. 16 drawing were 22, 30, 40, 42 and 48 with a Powerball number of 16. 

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com. 

In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.   

