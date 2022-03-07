Greenstein Bill to Establish the ‘New Jersey Small Business Indoor Air Quality Management Support Program’ Advances

In an effort to improve air quality for employees of New Jersey’s small businesses, the Senate Labor Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Linda Greenstein that would establish the ‘New Jersey Small Business Indoor Air Quality Management Support Program.’

The bill, S-289, would provide loans to eligible small businesses for the improvement of indoor air quality. The program would be administered by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, which would consult with the Department of Environmental Protection as it applies to indoor air quality standards.

“We are all well aware of the financial burdens small businesses have had to face due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Senator Greenstein (D-Mercer/Middlesex). “As businesses have continued to reopen, ensuring they have sufficient air quality to mitigate the spread of the virus has become a costly strain. By establishing the New Jersey Small Business Indoor Air Quality Management Support Program, we will be able to aid businesses as they make smart and healthy investments into their infrastructure to keep their patrons and employees safe.”

Under the bill, the loan funds would be able to be applied to any aspect of the eligible small business intent to improve the business’ indoor air quality, including, capital purchases, employee training, and salaries.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 5-0.