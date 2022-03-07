Submit Release
DHHL News Release: Surveying of Anahola Homestead Lots Scheduled

(Anahola, Kauaʻi) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor Esaki Surveying & Mapping, is scheduled to begin field survey work at its Piʻilani Mai Ke Kai Subdivision in Anahola, Kauaʻi. Work will begin on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, and run through Friday, March 18, 2022, weather permitting.

Area residents should expect to see civil engineers on-site for land surveying and lot-staking during daylight hours.

DHHL is conducting this fieldwork ahead of a planned offering of 51 vacant homestead lots to applicants on its Kauaʻi Island Waiting List.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.  

### 

 

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands: 

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading. 

Media Contact: 

Cedric Duarte  

Information and Community Relations Officer  Department of Hawaiian Home Lands  (808) 620-9591 

(808) 342-0873

[email protected] 

