Wolf Administration’s Continued Investments in Job Creation, Community Improvements Highlighted During St. Marys’ Tour

St. Marys, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary for Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello joined city officials on a tour of St. Marys, Elk County, to highlight the Wolf administration’s ongoing commitment to economic development and community revitalization projects across Pennsylvania.

“Making strategic investments in projects that create jobs and boost the economy, like those I’m visiting in St. Marys today, continues to be a top priority of the Wolf administration,” said Deputy Secretary Vilello. “We know that these investments help businesses succeed, improve the quality of life for residents, and strengthen Pennsylvania’s reputation as a great place to live, work, and play.”

More than $7 million, through multiple DCED programs and the commonwealth’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), has been invested in various projects in St. Marys since January 1, 2015.

Today’s visit focused on the city’s economic development priorities and future plans to improve their downtown. The tour included stops at the St. Marys Airport Industrial Park, the Downtown Event Park, and Straub Brewery.

In 2016, a $1 million RACP grant was awarded to Straub Brewery for their redevelopment, modernization, and expansion project. As part of the project, the brewery created a four-acre brewery campus that includes a new visitor center and tap room.

DCED has also provided more than $2.23 million in funding proposals to several growing St. Marys’ manufacturers that committed to investing more than $28 million in their projects and creating and retaining a total of 858 jobs. The expansion projects were coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

