Bolier Proudly Joins The Outlaw Ocean Music Project and Journalist Ian Urbina, Blending Creativity with Awareness
EINPresswire.com/ -- Downtempo artist Bolier shares why he was drawn to collaborate with The Outlaw Ocean Music Project and investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea.
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Bolier has been making waves on the international electronic music scene for the past several years, gradually developing his signature, an organic, pop influenced deep house sound. In 2016, he collaborated with late reggae icon, Bob Marley and The Wailers, and in 2017, he dropped the popular deep house tune, “Imagine.” He’s toured the iconic festivals of Tomorrowland, Mysteryland, Ministry of Sound, and has brought his music to the Middle East.
His 2020 collaboration with The Outlaw Ocean Music Project resulted in “Hydra.” The electronic EP carries the listener through a creative experience, with five tracks dedicated to telling the stories of the ocean and those who live at sea.
In the video posted by The Outlaw Ocean Project, Bolier reflects on how he was influenced by Urbina’s reporting in his 2019 book The Outlaw Ocean.
Bolier shares that he was especially drawn to the story of the enslaved Cambodian boys.
“I want to express with my music the cadence and monotony they experience,” he said.
Bolier also elaborates on the different themes that shaped his music, explaining “...the track ‘Shore’ will focus on the beauty found in the ocean’s marine life and shores—both things that need to be preserved. ‘Submarine’ is similar and mimics the sounds of marine life, including whales.”
“Hydra” by Bolier is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
Media Team
Behind The Music: Bolier | #TheOutlawOceanMusicProject | Ian Urbina