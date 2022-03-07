PennDOT and Safety Partners Urge Sober Driving Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

03/07/2022 ​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and its safety partners are reminding motorists to avoid driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol through the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, and always. Alcohol, marijuana, and other drugs can impair the ability to drive because they slow coordination, judgment, and reaction times.

Some prescription and over-the-counter medicines can cause extreme drowsiness, dizziness, and other side effects. Read and follow all warning labels before driving and note that warnings against “operating heavy machinery” include driving a vehicle. Join the conversation to stop impaired driving on social media by using the hashtags #BeSafePA, #StPatricksDay, #BuzzedDriving, #DriveSober, and #DontDrinkAndDrive. For more information on impaired driving, visit Representatives from PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Pennsylvania DUI Association gathered today during an Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) class at the National Guard Readiness Center in Cambridge Springs, Crawford County, to discuss the dangers of impaired driving. The ARIDE course trains law enforcement personnel to observe, identify, and document the signs of impairment related to drugs, alcohol, or a combination of both, to reduce the number of impaired driving crashes. The joint event was planned in connection with the statewide St. Patrick’s Day impaired driving enforcement period, which runs through Thursday, March 17, 2022. During this time, law enforcement agencies throughout the state are actively participating in enforcement activities geared at deterring impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel. According to preliminary PennDOT data, during the 2021 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period beginning at 6:00 PM on Friday, March 12 running through 6:00 AM on Thursday, March 18, there were 213 crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in nine fatalities. “Driving impaired is never the right decision and we are asking motorists to keep safety at the forefront of their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations,” said PSP Community Services Officer Michelle McGee. “Even a small amount of alcohol can impair someone’s ability to operate a vehicle, so be sure to plan ahead and arrange for a sober driver to get home safely. Doing so could save your life or someone else’s.” A common myth regarding impaired driving is that beer doesn’t have as much alcohol content as hard liquor. However, a 12-oz. bottle of beer has the same amount of alcohol as a standard shot of 80-proof liquor or five ounces of wine. Alcohol also affects each person differently depending on factors such as body weight and the regularity of consumption. “While alcohol impairment continues to be an issue on our state’s roadways, we are seeing even more motorists driving under the influence of drugs,” said Craig Amos, a Regional Program Administrator for the Pennsylvania DUI Association. “Illegal drugs, prescription medications, and over-the-counter drugs can all lead to impairment that can have fatal consequences when getting behind the wheel.” Some effects of drug and alcohol use on driving include:Join the conversation to stop impaired driving on social media by using the hashtags #BeSafePA, #StPatricksDay, #BuzzedDriving, #DriveSober, and #DontDrinkAndDrive. For more information on impaired driving, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety . Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District1 . Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook . MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095 # # #