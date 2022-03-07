Project to Realign Route 522 (Great Cove Road) and Rehabilitate Cove Run Bridge to Begin in Fulton County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced George S. Hann & Son, of Fort Littleton, PA will start work on Monday March 14, to realign Route 522 and perform rehabilitation work on Cove Run Bridge which carries Route 1004 (Lincoln Way West) over Cove Run, in McConnellsburg, Fulton County.

On Monday, the contractor will begin sewer line relocation, pipe placement and drainage work. This work will be done under daylight flagging operations and is expected to be completed by April 1. Motorists can expect short delays and are advised to use caution within the work area.

Overall work on this $4.2 million project includes the realignment and paving of Route 522 (Great Cove Road) from Route 1004 (Lincoln Way West) to Route 16 at the Franklin County line. Also taking place will be structure rehabilitation work on Cove Run Bridge, which will require a detour of eastbound traffic.

The detour, which is expected to begin on April 4, will be one-way for traffic heading eastbound on Route 1004 (Lincoln Way West) and will follow Route 1004, to Route 30, to Route 522 and back to Route 1004. The 3-mile detour will be in place until the end of May. Motorists are asked to watch for changing traffic patterns.

All work on this project is expected to be completed by November 2022.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

