Wyoming NWTF chapter donation provides 8,400 acres of hunting and fishing public access

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently received a $3,000 donation to support access for hunters and anglers through the Access Yes program.

3/7/2022 9:19:33 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently received a $3,000 donation to support access for hunters and anglers through the Access Yes program. This donation comes from the Wyoming Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.  

Access Yes is a program that facilitates the partnership between private landowners, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and hunters and anglers to create free public hunting and fishing access on private land and inaccessible public land. These include walk-in fishing and hunting areas, hunter management areas and other Game and Fish public access areas.

“The $3,000 from the Wyoming Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is an extremely generous donation that will provide nearly 8,400 acres of access which has tremendous positive impacts for hunters and anglers in Wyoming,” said Brian Nesvik, director of Game and Fish. “Wyoming’s NWTF’s continued donations are important to the Access Yes program, and we are grateful for that ongoing support.”

Access Yes funds are only used to pay for access easements, not operating expenses of Game and Fish access programs. Walk-in areas and hunter management areas funded by Access Yes provide hunting opportunities for big game, trophy game, small game, wild turkey, upland game and migratory game birds. They also provide fishing opportunities throughout the state. 

“Each dollar donated to Access Yes equates to approximately 2.8 acres of public access. This donation helps every hunter and angler in Wyoming have increased access opportunities for years to come,” said Jordan Winter, Game and Fish’s Cody regional access coordinator. “I join the director in offering my thanks and appreciation.”

Funds donated to Access Yes can only be utilized to provide landowner payments in exchange for sportsperson access. The public can support Access Yes through donations on our website or when purchasing a license, either online or from a license selling agent. For more information please visit the Game and Fish public access page.

Currently there are 55 walk-in fishing areas, 343 walk-in hunting areas and 60 hunter management areas throughout Wyoming. In 2021 donations provided more than 2.6 million acres of hunting access on otherwise inaccessible private, state and landlocked public lands for hunting as well as 4,005 lake acres and 82 stream miles for fishing.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

