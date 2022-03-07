Susy Díaz Available on Election Day; Election Night Watch Party to be held at Sabor Latino Restaurant

GREENACRES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susy Díaz, candidate for Greenacres City Council District 4, will be hosting an Election Night Watch Party at Sabor Latino Restaurant, Tuesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Díaz’s campaign priorities include COVID-19 recovery, economic development and job growth, public safety and listening to residents.

On Election Day, Díaz will visit polling locations and be available for interviews or comments on the election.

WHO: Susy Díaz
WHAT: Election Night Watch Party
TIME: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Sabor Latino Restaurant
2202 Jog Road, Greenacres 33415

For questions, please contact Jonathan Cooper, 561-252-9191 or jon@csteam360.com. Visit VoteSusyDiaz.com for more information.

Jonathan Cooper
Cornerstone Solutions
email us here

Jonathan Cooper
Cornerstone Solutions
Cornerstone Solutions
9200 Belvedere Road
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33411
United States

