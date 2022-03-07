Tocopherol Vitamin E Industry Is Projected To Achieve a Global Market Size Of USD 3.3 Billion By Registering A CAGR Of 5.14% In The Forecast Period 2021-2031

Vitamin E Market Forecast And Trend Analysis Report By (Tocopherol Vitamin E Products, Tocotrienol Vitamin E Products), By Source (Naturally-sourced Vitamin E, Synthetically-sourced Vitamin E) And By Application & Region - Global Review 2021 to 2031

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newly published data by Fact.MR reveals that the global market for vitamin E is set to embark on a steady growth trajectory, expanding at a CAGR of 5.14%, reaching US$ 3.3 Bn across the 2021-2031 forecast period. An absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 673 Mn is projected for the market across the aforementioned decade.



During the 2016-2020 historical period, vitamin E product sales expanded at a rate of 4%. As of 2021, the market is anticipated to clock US$ 2 Bn, amid increased intake of naturally sourced vitamins as well as rising consumption of functional foods and beverages. Sales further inclined amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, given its antioxidant, immunomodulation and natural barriers enhancement characteristics.

The report establishes that palm-oil sourced vitamin E will likely gain immense traction, with countries such as India and Indonesia emerging at the forefront, attributed to high output of palm oil. As of 2019, domestic palm oil production in India surged by 45% to reach 278,922 tons in terms of output, while it surged to 45.5 million metric tons in Indonesia as of 2021.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Dietary supplements applications to surge at a CAGR of 6% through 2031

By product, tocopherol vitamin E to account for 2 out of 5 sales

Tocotrienol consumption to increase, accounting for 2/3rd of global demand

Cosmetics industry to garner a revenue share worth 45% in the vitamin E landscape

Sales in the U.S to reach 70 kilo tons by 2026, long-term prospects appear more promising

South Asia expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5%, adding 190 BPS until 2031

“Increasing health consciousness amongst consumers is compelling them to strengthen their existing immune systems, which was accentuated amidst the coronavirus pandemic, leading to an incline in vitamin E consumption,” remarks the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments Covered

Type

Tocopherol Vitamin E Products

Tocotrienol Vitamin E Products

Source

Naturally-sourced Vitamin E

Synthetically-sourced Vitamin E

Application

Vitamin E for Dietary Supplements

Vitamin E for Animal Feed

Vitamin E for Food & Beverages

Vitamin E for Cosmetics

Vitamin E for Other Applications



Will Tocopherol Vitamin E Products Remain in High Demand?

Tocopherols are in high demand in the food and beverage, cosmetics, and animal feed industries, according to the vitamin E landscape. Presence of rich antioxidant properties is stimulating demand, capturing a share of around 2/5th.

However, Tocotrienol consumption is anticipated to rise faster than tocopherol use. Tocopherol, on the other hand, accounted for more than 2/3rd of the vitamin E market in 2019. Furthermore, due to increasing demand from the cosmetics sector, global use of tocotrienols has grown significantly.

Competitive landscape

Prominent manufacturers seek to capitalize on the untapped potential in emerging markets and are expanding their production capabilities to meet the rising demand for vitamin E in new regions. Market leaders retain a solid position as a result of significant internationalization of firms through export and trade throughout the world. Some recent developments are as follows:

In June 2021, BASF concluded the sale of its manufacturing site in Kankakee, Illinois, to an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners LLC, which includes the associated businesses of vegetable-oil based raw material sterols and natural vitamin E products

In January 2019, Koninklijke DSM NV announced a 75/25 joint venture with Nenter & Co Inc., which includes all of the latter’s production and related assets for vitamin E.

Key Companies Profiled

ZMC Corporation

BASF SE

Zheijang NHU

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Jilin Beisha Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Wuhu Huahai Biology Engineering Co.

ADM

Orochem Technologies Inc.

Vance Group

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Is U.S a Hotspot for Vitamin E Products?

According to Fact.MR, vitamin E products sales in the U.S will amount to 70 kilo tones by 2026. Regional demand will be boosted by strong development in the animal feed industry and increasing meat consumption.

Increasing health issues, such as vitamin deficiencies and gastrointestinal illness occurrences in the region, are paving the way for vitamin E consumption. Furthermore, growing nutritional supplement demand, as well as rising healthcare spending per capita, are significant drivers driving regional market developments.

How Lucrative is the Market Growth in the U.K?

As per estimates provided by Fact.MR, the U.K accounted for 26% of vitamin E demand in 2020. The region is anticipated to experience further growth, expanding at 5% CAGR until 2031.

The growing knowledge of the necessity of nutrients via the usage of supplements, as well as the growing awareness of the importance of living a healthy lifestyle, are driving the natural source vitamin E market in this area.

Key Points Addressed in Vitamin E Industry Analysis

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Brand Share and Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies



