DNR seeks comments on Finland area fisheries management plans (published March 7, 2022)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites anglers and others to comment on fisheries management plans for several waterbodies in the Finland fisheries work area through March 31.

The DNR Finland Area Fisheries Office is currently reviewing management strategies and will be updating fish management plans for the following lakes in Cook and Lake Counties.

Cook County:

Toohey Lake – update fisheries information and review sampling frequency

Lake County:

Delay Lake – update fisheries information and review Walleye stocking

Silver Island Lake – update fisheries information and review sampling frequency

Stewart Lake – update fisheries information and review sampling frequency

These plans include a variety of fisheries information: summaries and evaluations of past management activities and regulations; background information such as water chemistry characteristics; water temperature information; and species presence, stocking, and historic catch rates from previous fisheries surveys. These plans also can identify biological and social factors that might limit a fishery’s potential and seek to address these limiting factors by prescribing science-based management tools when biologically, fiscally and socially appropriate.

Comments and suggestions are important in identifying angler values and social considerations to include in the plans. Input also helps evaluate the success of activities laid out in management plans and is most useful before plans are finalized. Anyone can request information and share thoughts about fisheries management by contacting the Finland Area Fisheries office by email or phone at 218-328-8855.

Comments and suggestions for managing other lakes and streams in the Finland work area are welcome at any time and will be considered when those plans are due for review.