Submit Release
News Search

There were 687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,262 in the last 365 days.

WORLD-RENOWNED GHANAIAN ARTIST ALFRED ADDO JOINS HARLEM FINE ART SHOW

Preserving the African Diaspora Art Form

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harlem Fine Arts Show introduces Alfred Addo, a world-renowned Ghanaian mixed media artist on the HFAS Virtual 3D art experience (Booth #117). Addo is widely known for his innovative recycling of sawdust and waste plastics to create artistic treasures. A Multidisciplinary artist inspired by the preservation of the environment. Learn more at http://www.hfas.org.

“Though my works alone cannot rid the planet of enough wastes, its refutable role as a thought provoker is far more reaching.” - Alfred Addo

The Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) celebrates the African Diaspora by bringing together contemporary artists with the growing class of collectors. The goal of facilitating this coming together is to showcase cultural ideas and raise awareness of this extraordinary body of work created by these international, national and local artists.

As a result of sponsorship provided by numerous national and local businesses, HFAS travels to communities around the nation. It provides a platform for highlighting advances made in the arts, education, economics, healthcare, and generally throughout the communities to which it travels. Additionally, it recognizes and honors those who by working in these various sectors, have dedicated themselves to raising up their communities and those who live in them.

###
About Harlem Fine Arts Show
Established in 2009, HFAS has had over 80,000+ visitors, traveled to 10+ cities and showcased 100+ artists and galleries. During last year’s showcase, which was also virtual, their website attracted 10,000 visitors per month. The HFAS takes pride in its ability to bring people of all different backgrounds together to celebrate the fine arts of African Diaspora. HFAS got its inspiration from the Harlem Renaissance, and it creates a platform for visionaries of the African Diaspora and American artists to sell and exhibit their artworks.

Monchiere Holmes-Jones
MOJO Marketing + PR
mhjones@mojomktg.com

You just read:

WORLD-RENOWNED GHANAIAN ARTIST ALFRED ADDO JOINS HARLEM FINE ART SHOW

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.