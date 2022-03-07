WORLD-RENOWNED GHANAIAN ARTIST ALFRED ADDO JOINS HARLEM FINE ART SHOW
Preserving the African Diaspora Art FormNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harlem Fine Arts Show introduces Alfred Addo, a world-renowned Ghanaian mixed media artist on the HFAS Virtual 3D art experience (Booth #117). Addo is widely known for his innovative recycling of sawdust and waste plastics to create artistic treasures. A Multidisciplinary artist inspired by the preservation of the environment. Learn more at http://www.hfas.org.
“Though my works alone cannot rid the planet of enough wastes, its refutable role as a thought provoker is far more reaching.” - Alfred Addo
The Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) celebrates the African Diaspora by bringing together contemporary artists with the growing class of collectors. The goal of facilitating this coming together is to showcase cultural ideas and raise awareness of this extraordinary body of work created by these international, national and local artists.
As a result of sponsorship provided by numerous national and local businesses, HFAS travels to communities around the nation. It provides a platform for highlighting advances made in the arts, education, economics, healthcare, and generally throughout the communities to which it travels. Additionally, it recognizes and honors those who by working in these various sectors, have dedicated themselves to raising up their communities and those who live in them.
About Harlem Fine Arts Show
Established in 2009, HFAS has had over 80,000+ visitors, traveled to 10+ cities and showcased 100+ artists and galleries. During last year’s showcase, which was also virtual, their website attracted 10,000 visitors per month. The HFAS takes pride in its ability to bring people of all different backgrounds together to celebrate the fine arts of African Diaspora. HFAS got its inspiration from the Harlem Renaissance, and it creates a platform for visionaries of the African Diaspora and American artists to sell and exhibit their artworks.
