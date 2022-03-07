Submit Release
News Search

There were 695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,270 in the last 365 days.

AG Kaul announces environmental judgment requiring Wisconsin Veneer and Plywood, Inc. pay a $75,000 penalty

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul announced today that his office has obtained a civil judgment against Wisconsin Veneer and Plywood, Inc. (Wisconsin Veneer) requiring it to pay a $75,000 monetary penalty for alleged violations of the State’s air pollution control laws that occurred at Wisconsin Veneer’s Shawano County manufacturing facility.

 

“Enforcing our air pollution laws isn’t only important for the environment,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “It also helps protect Wisconsinites’ health and wellbeing.”

 

According to the Complaint, the facility uses a wood fired boiler that combusts scrap veneer, sawdust, wood chips, and wood bark. Uncontrolled emissions from the boiler are vented to the atmosphere though a stack. On May 13 and 14, 2020, Wisconsin Veneer conducted a particulate emission stack test for the boiler. Results of the test showed that Wisconsin Veneer violated two particulate matter emission limitations contained in its air pollution control permit. Between May 13, 2020 and July 9, 2020, Wisconsin Veneer operated the boiler in a manner similar to how it was run during the stack test. Starting on July 10, 2020, the boiler was shut down for two weeks and several parts of the boiler were cleaned. Subsequent stack testing showed that Wisconsin Veneer had returned to compliance with its permit. 

 

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, particulate matter is made up of microscopic solids or liquid droplets that can cause serious heart and lung problems when inhaled. Children, people with heart or lung diseases, and the elderly are especially at risk. Particulate matter released into the atmosphere can also have negative environmental effects, such as haze and damage to soil and/or water when the particles settle.

 

Assistant Attorney General Bradley J. Motl represented the State and worked closely with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to obtain this judgment. The Order for Judgment was signed by Shawano County Circuit Court Judge Katie Sloma on February 28, 2022.

 

Because this compromise was reached prior to the commencement of a civil action, requirements of 2017 Wisconsin Act 369 do not apply.

You just read:

AG Kaul announces environmental judgment requiring Wisconsin Veneer and Plywood, Inc. pay a $75,000 penalty

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.