Daruma Tech Partners with FAU Research Park, ReachLink to Launch Podcast Studio for Startups

Daruma Tech Podcast Room

Software developer partners with healthcare startup company and FAU Research Park to develop a new podcast recording and production facility.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software developer Daruma Tech, in partnership with healthcare startup ReachLink and the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Research Park, is spearheading the development of a new podcast recording and production facility at its headquarters at the FAU Research Park. The podcast room is available free of charge to incubating businesses at Global Ventures Companies / FAU Research Park and is also available for outside businesses to rent.

The idea for the podcast room came about when Daruma Tech and ReachLink, a Daruma Tech client and provider of online counseling services, realized they both had a pressing need to produce video content, then realized other businesses in the FAU Research Park may have the same need. “We figured if we both needed this, surely other businesses here would too,” said Susan Erickson of Daruma Tech. “So we reached out to the Research Park, and they welcomed the idea and thought it would be a great addition to the Park.”

Because of its team’s technical expertise, Daruma Tech is taking charge of procuring and managing the equipment for the podcast room, and is also providing in-person technical support to those using it to create their podcasts, including editing and postproduction services. ReachLink is providing financial support for the project, and FAU Research Park is providing the space free of charge.

The podcast room has the resources to support every stage of the podcast production process, from recording to editing to creation of processed files for uploading to podcast platforms. Its state-of-the-art equipment includes a podcasting console capable of accommodating audio feeds from both onsite and remote participants; commercial microphones, headphones, and lights; and high-definition video equipment able to accommodate a number of video formats. Businesses in the FAU Research Park have already expressed an interest in creating podcasts there.

The creation of the podcast room comes at a time when podcasting is becoming an increasingly central part of content marketing and branding for businesses, Erickson said. “Businesses are finding podcasting is an effective way to connect with potential customers and demonstrate their expertise,” Erickson said. “And this is especially important for startups, like the businesses incubating at the FAU Research Park. And we’re excited to be able to leverage our expertise to help these new businesses succeed.”