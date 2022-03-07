Bellet Construction Begins Phase II of Synagogue Restoration in New Rochelle, New York
Exterior restoration expert finishes facade work at Young Israel of New Rochelle and commences roof repairs and other conservation projects for congregationNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having completed a series of comprehensive façade repairs at Young Israel of New Rochelle, a prominent synagogue with a Modern Orthodox congregation, at 1149 North Avenue in the Wykagyl section of New Rochelle, Bellet Construction will soon embark on a second phase of restorations, encompassing roof repairs and other measures to eliminate and prevent any exterior leaks in the future.
In addition to upgrading roof cladding on the approximately 50,000-square-foot, masonry structure, Bellet will be installing new metal coping along copper parapet walls and caulking around all of the windows and through-wall air conditioning units. The synagogue has also retained Bellet Construction to clean the moss-soiled masonry in the rear of the property, using a high pressure, eco-friendly detergent.
“Young Israel of New Rochelle is a congregation committed to keeping their revered house of worship in optimal condition,” pointed out Wayne Bellet, President of the eponymous, third generation restoration firm. “The fact they are additionally investing in improving the aesthetics of the back façade, further reinforces the high standards of this admirable and close-knit community.”
The second stage of the project is scheduled to commence in March 2022 and be completed by early fall 2022.
About Bellet Construction
Founded in 1918, Bellet Construction is a third generation, family-owned exterior restoration firm known for its work on landmark and non-landmark buildings throughout the greater New York Metro area. Specializing in the restoration, maintenance, and repair of residential, commercial, and industrial properties, Bellet Construction is a leader in FISP/Local Law 11 maintenance. Forging a unique blend of cutting-edge technologies with customer-driven craftsmanship, Bellet Construction’s exterior construction work encompasses, roofing, waterproofing, concrete repair, and façade restoration. In addition, Bellet Construction is approved by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission for landmark restoration and preservation.
