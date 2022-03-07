With nearly 100 years of history and a global community of support; Strand Books is part of the New York landscape attracting book lovers from every corner of the world.

#STANDWITHUKRAINE Booklist generates large number in contributions

We announced that 20% of book sales from the #STANDWITHUKRAINE reading list would be donated to the Red Cross and provide aid for Ukrainians in need,”” — Laura Ravo, Strand Books COO

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OVER $13,000 RAISED TO SUPPORT HUMANITARIAN EFFORTS IN UKRAINE

Strand Books in New York City was one of the first to answer the philanthropic call when war broke out in Ukraine. Immediately, the staff at the Strand began to seek out books on the relationship between Ukraine and Russia. Anticipating the needs of their customers, books on the history of Ukraine and books written by Ukrainian authors were put on a #STANDWITHUKTRAINE online reading list.

“Educating our customers is part of the Strand’s obligation to its customers and the community it serves. Curating the #STANDWITHUKRAINE reading list was our first step, but we needed to do more. We also recognized the need to support humanitarian efforts unfolding right before our very eyes. To do that, we announced that 20% of book sales from the #STANDWITHUKRAINE reading list would be donated to the Red Cross and provide aid for Ukrainians in need,” stated Laura Ravo, Strand Books, COO.

After the first weekend of the campaign, the 20% contribution from the #STANDWITHUKRAINE list had raised more than $5000.00. Upon learning of the popularity of the booklist; the Strand decided to extend the #STANDWITHUKRAINE drive for another week and the dollar amount more than doubled closing at $13,803.00. The Strand is pleased to give credit for this sizable contribution to Strand Books customers who are known for their loyalty to the store and to social causes.

For those still interested in learning more about the history of Ukraine and the relationship between Russia and Ukraine, the #STANDWITHUKRAINE booklist can be found at Strand Books online. The list consists of the following books:

