Jeremy Schmid is Vermont’s Warden of the Year

State Game Warden Jeremy Schmid of Cambridge is Vermont's Game Warden of the Year. A game warden since 2015, Schmid was nominated by his peers and received the award in recognition of his excellent service.

"I want to thank Jeremy for his outstanding performance in protecting Vermont's fish and wildlife resources and serving the people of Vermont," said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick. “Warden Schmid was chosen for his integrity, professionalism and high motivation in all of his work duties, and because he has earned respect from other wardens and the public.”

“The annual Warden of the Year announcement is one that always fills me with great pride for our department,” said Colonel Jason Batchelder, Vermont’s chief game warden. “This year, through dedication and outstanding service to Vermont, Senior Warden Jeremy Schmid has risen to the top.”

“Jeremy's warden work, caseload and time spent educating the public are second to none,” added Batchelder. “Jeremy has the ability to sit in the weeds waiting for a poacher to return to a crime scene, to educate a person about a troublesome bear, and to bring a fair and amicable conclusion to a mistake made by an honest hunter -- all in the same day.”

Jeremy Schmid’s warden district includes the towns of Cambridge, Underhill, Essex, Jericho, Williston, Richmond, and Bolton.

For Immediate Release: March 7, 2022

Media Contacts: Commissioner Christopher Herrick, Colonel Jason Batchelder, 802-279-4875