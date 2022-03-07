Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District to hear arguments at Northwest Missouri Sate University in Maryville

7 March 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, is scheduled to convene court Monday, March 28, 2022, at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri. The arguments are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the J.W. Jones Student Union on campus.

A three-judge panel, consisting of Western District judges Douglas Thomson and Gary Witt and Supreme Court of Missouri Judge Zel Fischer, will hear oral arguments in four cases on the docket. After the oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system, explain the proceedings and take questions from the audience.

Thomson will preside over the proceedings at Northwest Missouri State. He joined the Western District in 2020. Prior to that, he served as an associate circuit judge for Nodaway County (in the 4th Judicial Circuit) for more than five years. Witt was appointed to the Western District in 2010. Immediately prior to his appointment, he served as an associate circuit judge in Platte County (6th Judicial Circuit). Previously, he practiced law in Platte County and served in the Missouri House of Representatives. Fischer was appointed to the Supreme Court of Missouri in 2008. He served as an associate circuit judge in Atchison County (in the 4th Judicial Circuit) and practiced law in Atchison, Holt, Nodaway and Platte counties prior to his appointment to the Supreme Court.

The court typically convenes court in Kansas City. For more than 20 years, however, the court has held dockets in several of the 45 counties in the court’s jurisdiction, which includes all of northwest Missouri and most of central Missouri. The court hears oral arguments outside Kansas City to give individuals an opportunity to observe a part of the judicial system they normally do not see and to familiarize those attending with the court’s role in the judicial system.

