Submit Release
News Search

There were 671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,239 in the last 365 days.

Muskrat Trapping Season Extended in Select Maryland Counties

Weather Conditions Lead to Additional Week for Trapping

Photo of a muskrat den in the marsh

A muskrat den at Taylors Island Wildlife Management ARea. Maryland DNR photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has added a one-week extension to the muskrat trapping season in all counties except Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard and Washington. The revised season will now close March 22, 2022, to make up for unfavorable weather conditions.

An extremely cold winter and more recent tide fluctuations have limited trapper access to many waterways and wetlands, reducing the ability and opportunity to harvest this valuable furbearer.

State law grants the department the authority to extend the muskrat trapping season for up to seven days in the event weather has severely impacted trapping opportunities. The department did not extend the trapping season statewide since some county seasons started earlier, which allowed for ample trapping opportunities.

No other hunting or trapping seasons have been extended.

Trappers and hunters are reminded that a Furbearer Permit is required for individuals that chase, hunt, trap or otherwise pursue furbearers. Those that wish to trap furbearers and did not possess a permit or certificate of trapper education before Aug. 1, 2007, must also complete mandatory trapper education requirements. Additional information about hunting and trapping can be found in the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping. 

You just read:

Muskrat Trapping Season Extended in Select Maryland Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.