Muskrat Trapping Season Extended in Select Maryland Counties

March 7, 2022

Weather Conditions Lead to Additional Week for Trapping

A muskrat den at Taylors Island Wildlife Management ARea. Maryland DNR photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has added a one-week extension to the muskrat trapping season in all counties except Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard and Washington. The revised season will now close March 22, 2022, to make up for unfavorable weather conditions.

An extremely cold winter and more recent tide fluctuations have limited trapper access to many waterways and wetlands, reducing the ability and opportunity to harvest this valuable furbearer.

State law grants the department the authority to extend the muskrat trapping season for up to seven days in the event weather has severely impacted trapping opportunities. The department did not extend the trapping season statewide since some county seasons started earlier, which allowed for ample trapping opportunities.

No other hunting or trapping seasons have been extended.

Trappers and hunters are reminded that a Furbearer Permit is required for individuals that chase, hunt, trap or otherwise pursue furbearers. Those that wish to trap furbearers and did not possess a permit or certificate of trapper education before Aug. 1, 2007, must also complete mandatory trapper education requirements. Additional information about hunting and trapping can be found in the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping.