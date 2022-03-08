Plans for gender parity at board and senior leadership level exceeding expectations says Chartered Governance Institute
It is encouraging to see that nearly half of the respondents said their company has gender parity targets for their boards as we mark International Women’s Day.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly 50% of UK companies and not-for-profits have plans to reach gender parity at board level according to the results of a snapshot survey of governance professionals, conducted by the Chartered Governance Institute for UK & Ireland (CGIUKI) in association with The Core Partnership.
Last month the FTSE Woman’s Leaders Review released their report calling on FTSE companies to adopt a minimum 40% target for female appointees to the Board and leadership teams of FTSE 350 companies by 2025.
Many organisations are aiming higher with 46% of organisations stating that plans are in place for gender parity at board level. Respondents also reported good news on developing the pipeline of future female talent with three-quarters (75 per cent) of male and female respondents reporting their company is supporting women into senior leadership roles.
The survey results highlight, on International Women’s Day 2022, the continuing need to ‘break the bias’ in the workplace, particularly at board level.
Sara Drake, CEO of the CGIUKI said: “It is encouraging to see that nearly half of the respondents said their company has gender parity targets for their boards as we mark International Women’s Day.
“These positive findings put pressure on those organisations which have yet to formulate such plans as they face being left behind. This is particularly true for those in the 25 per cent of companies reportedly not nurturing their female talent for senior leadership roles. Where there is no clear pathway or support those organisations face an exodus of talented women leaving to seek alternative employment where their contribution and leadership skills will be appreciated. Of course, that may well be a competitor.”
Notes to Editors:
1. The Chartered Governance Institute UK & Ireland (CGIUKI) is the professional body for governance and the qualifying and membership body for governance professionals across all sectors. Its purpose under Royal Charter is to lead ‘effective governance and efficient administration of commerce, industry and public affairs’ working with regulators and policy makers to champion high standards of governance and providing qualifications, training and guidance. As a lifelong learning partner, the Institute helps governance professionals to achieve their professional goals, providing recognition, community and the voice of i membership.
One of nine divisions of the global Chartered Governance Institute, which was established 130 years ago, The Chartered Governance Institute UK & Ireland represents members working and studying in the UK and Ireland and in many other countries and regions including the Caribbean, parts of Africa and the Middle East.
2. The Core Partnership is a niche market recruitment consultancy working with Company Secretaries and their teams to advise on and resource their specialist interim and permanent manpower needs. With relevant professional backgrounds spanning back to the 1990s, The Core Partnership has a wealth of knowledge of the development and dimensions of the role of the Company Secretary. The team provides market advice on relevant qualifications and experience, conducts salary and benchmarking exercises and works throughout the UK and overseas recruiting at all levels to this specific discipline.
3. The Core Partnership survey sample features 91 respondents, 64 of whom are female. All participants are Company Secretaries and other types of governance professionals, employed across a range of sectors, from Corporate to NFP.
