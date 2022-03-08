iResearch Services announces five key UK female hires on International Women’s Day

Shabnam Gangar – VP Marketing Rachael Kinsella – Editor-in-Chief Yi Ling Huang – Editor

Marketing, Editorial and HR teams at London, UK headquarters of top thought leadership company bolstered by skilled women to help fulfill new business wins

On International Women’s Day (IWD), we celebrate our talented, experienced and highly skilled female staff, who will bring more ideas, innovation, and insight to iResearch Services.” — Shabnam Gangar – VP Marketing

LONDON, LONDON, UK, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On International Women's Day, leading international thought leadership specialist iResearch Services announces five key female appointments and promotions. These come after notable business wins.

They are:

• Shabnam Gangar, VP Marketing

• Rachael Kinsella, Editor-in-Chief

• Yi Ling Huang, Editor

• Sara Hopper, Senior Graphic Designer

• Jacqueline Miller, HR and Wellbeing Manager

As heads of their departments, Shabnam and Rachael move into new roles to oversee the expansion and provide data-driven thought leadership content for new markets.

iResearch Services counts some of the world’s top financial services, technology, sustainability and professional services companies among its clients. It has offices in the UK, India and the United States.

Shabnam says, “On International Women’s Day (IWD), we celebrate our talented, experienced and highly skilled female staff, who will bring more ideas, innovation, and insight to iResearch Services.

Rachael says, “It is true, that across all industries, more work needs to be done to ensure gender parity, gender diversity and to ‘Break the Bias’, which is why we consciously support International Women’s Day and take this opportunity to celebrate our female colleagues and clients.”

Shabnam Gangar – VP Marketing

Shabnam is a highly driven, ambitious multi-disciplinary global marketing specialist with over 10 years of experience in B2B and B2C strategy, marketing, and communications. With a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) degree in Journalism and Media and numerous Chartered Institute of Marketing and Public Relations and Communications Association accreditations, she is passionate about marketing. She has won various UK marketing awards and was formerly AVP Marketing at iResearch Services.

Shabnam says, “I help align, lead and drive multi-channel marketing, brand, PR, digital and social campaigns delivering measurable business impact and sales growth. As the new VP Marketing, my goal is to create new opportunities by growing iResearch's brand presence, expanding and enabling our client base to help increase sales and boost our brand relationships and business.”

Rachael Kinsella – Editor-in-Chief

Rachael has a wealth of experience, as she has worked in professional and financial services editorial, business development, marketing and communications since 2003. She was previously Editor at iResearch Services, brought in to grow the firm’s editorial offering for the agency and its clients. Rachael has an MA in English, is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Chartered Marketer and MCIPR, a mentor for the PM Forum and Aspire for Change, and a member of London Tech Advocates and Global Tech Advocates.

Rachael says, “I thrive on the challenge of forming and delivering creative concepts and content from complex data and themes, bringing unique ideas and perspectives about thought leadership to life.”

Yi Ling Huang – Editor

Yi Ling started in academia, pivoting from PhD research in Shakespeare at University College London (UCL) to leading on content and comms for award-winning businesses since 2009. She is a multi-skilled, highly adaptable marketing and editorial professional, with a wealth of experience in driving business growth through data-led content marketing initiatives. She is a member of London Tech Advocates and Global Tech Advocates. Yi Ling is a new appointment.

Yi Ling says, “Through data-driven thought leadership, I am able to help brands communicate more effectively with audiences, extend their reach to prospective clients, and expand into new market segments.”

Sara Hopper – Senior Graphic Designer

Coming from a background in Creative Arts, Sara has a broad range of experience creating bespoke design solutions for a wide range of clients. She gets involved with many parts of the business every day, delving into all areas of graphic design and motion graphics with high expertise. As a Senior Graphic Designer and Videographer at iResearch Services, Sara is a new member of the team.

Sara says, "Creating designs that are highly effective at engaging our audiences whilst also maintaining iResearch Services' core brand identity is an imperative part of my role. The design department also works very closely with a variety of clients."

Jacqueline Miller – Human Resources and Wellbeing Manager

Jacqueline is an insightful HR Manager with a passion for people working in a collaborative environment. She is a fast pacer who thrives in high-visibility roles, and has amassed extensive experience across multiple industry sectors in the provision of recruitment strategy, talent management, training, coaching and business development. Jacqueline has a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and has completed the Human Resource Management Master’s. Her business commercial skills include leadership, the implementation of people management, and business-focused solutions.

Jacqueline says, “In my role in Human Resources, it is important to deliver both strategic and operational objectives.”