Stassi Capital Publishing Group Announces Film Adaptation of McCrudden’s Thrilling Book
True Threat, a New Book from Stassi Capital Publishing Group, Uncovers the Inside World of Wall Street and Beyond!NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EXCLUSIVE: Gallup, NM, Newport Beach based Stassi Capital Publishing Group is joining forces with Author Vincent McCrudden to develop a film adaptation of his true story crime thriller, True Threat. Recently released on Amazon, True Threat rose to #1 in sales for Franchising Law.
How did a hedge fund manager who legally made 138% profit for his clients end up being deemed a True Threat by the United States government? Vincent McCrudden asked that question countless times. He was threatened. He and his family became targets, and his life was turned upside down. Ultimately, he was jailed. What did McCrudden know and why did the government pursue him despite the proof that he had done nothing wrong? True Threat is an explosive expose’ that will not only shock you but will also give you a close up look at the real wolves of Wall Street and who feeds them.
Stassi Capital Holdings group is going to create this film partnership with a major distribution platform to be disclosed at a later date.
Vincent’s experience, writing ability, and desire for his story encourages us to continue to showcase these amazing stories from the lens of various authors. Stassi Capital Publishing Group is looking forward to working with Vincent to release True Threat to the public and give true crime seekers the story they’ve been wanting.
Our executive team at Stassi immediately realized that True Threat was a great match for our sales and acquisitions team leveraging our publishing and distribution channels. The social and digital team will give True Threat the full court press. We’re extremely grateful to be collaborating with numerous media outlets and advertising teams that understand the importance of True Threat and making us a part of the project. We’re beyond excited to release the adaptation so the viewers can experience Vincent’s story.
“I am thrilled and excited to be partnering with the Stassi Capital Publishing Group and Stassi Media Group. For decades and decades, the stories of Americans from rags to riches has not only inspired Americans, but also internationally,” said Executive Producer and Author Vincent McCrudden.
“The concept that someone can come from modest means but achieve and accomplish any goals they set is unique to the American fabric. Unfortunately, it is becoming more common for ambitious individuals to come across influential people, organizations and agencies, who try and suppress those goals and dreams for their own secret agendas. My story has both of those ingredients. I am looking forward to working with Stassi and incredibly talented people who through multiple mediums, will tell this story not just for entertainment value, but educationally as well. My advice to the public is strap in! It’s going to be a wild, exciting and surprising ride!”
We’re delighted to share true stories with eager readers looking for compelling and sometimes controversial topics. It is our goal to provide the very best to our readers.
Stassi Capital Publishing Group, with offices in Newport Beach and Gallup, New Mexico, prides itself on diverse, true stories that push the human elements and create compassionate and compelling memories that foster creative feedback and evoke emotion. The reader is able to touch and to feel the fabric of the narrative becoming an integral part of the journey. Along with our unique team of executives that range from industry veterans and entrepreneurial influencers to our driven marketing division headed by our talented and innovative female team, Stassi Capital Publishing Group strives for stories that entertain, educate and pull the heart strings.
