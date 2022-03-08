International Assoc. Certified ISAOs Integrates VirnetX War Room Secure Video Conferencing for Critical Infrastructure
IACI Operationalizes Public & Private Critical Infrastructure Protection and Coordinated Response Communications with VirnetX War Room Secure Video ConferencingKENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IACI / IACI-CERT, Kennedy Space Center, FL - The International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI), the global center-of-gravity for public- and private-sector critical infrastructure cybersecurity information sharing, analysis, and coordinated response announces the integration of VirnetX’s 'War Room' for secure video conferencing communications and recommends War Room for critical infrastructure owners and operators, government (federal/state/local/tribal/ territorial), law enforcement and the security industry to enable secure stealth video conferencing capabilities, within and across the security community.
“To accelerate security resilience, the availability of 'War Room' as the secure video conferencing communication platform for critical infrastructure is a game changer. Now it is possible to connect, and support protected public and private-sector cybersecurity threat and defensive measures information sharing, analysis and response cooperation, collaboration, and coordination… breaking down long-standing barriers and silos. IACI is proud to support providing this critically-needed secure communications technology to enable critical infrastructure protection, connecting critical infrastructure stakeholders.”, said Deborah Kobza, IACI President/CEO.
'War Room' is an encrypted construct only visible to authorized users and combats threats and hackers from invading video meetings. Built with a Zero Trust philosophy, 'War Room' enables private, encrypted networks between an organization’s users and their devices. War Room validates and certifies access to select users through patented secure domain names, and all devices are authenticated prior to enabling access to a room.
“VirnetX’s mission is driven by its innovation and commitment to privacy. We developed 'War Room' as the first line of defense to protect corporations and consumers who are now working more remotely than ever before,” said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX, CEO and President. “'War Room' provides a safe, secure video conferencing meeting space where sensitive communications and data are invisible to those not authorized.”
The evolution of video conferencing has transformed today's workplace environment with the accessibility of Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet to enable workforces to stay connected anytime and anywhere. However, "Zoom Bombing" and other vulnerabilities are especially troubling for cybersecurity, government and critical infrastructure owners and operators as they provide hackers and cyber adversaries with an open portal to access and listen in on confidential meetings, harvest information, conduct corporate espionage, cyberattack reconnaissance, and other nefarious exploits.
‘War Room’ elevates meeting security including remote workforces by prioritizing user safety with a private and secure virtual environment. Further, ‘War Room’ transcends the virtual and remote meeting space for government agencies and all critical infrastructure sectors, sub-sectors, government, law enforcement, and other communities-of-interest (Legal, etc.).
‘War Room’ General Features: Unlimited Group Meetings, Unlimited One-on-One Meetings, Scheduling Meetings, Reserve Private Meeting Rooms, Screen Sharing, Private and Group Chat
‘War Room' Security Features - Zero Trust Architecture/Patented Technology, Patented Secure Domain Names (Separate DNS than the Public Internet), Verification of Meeting Participants, Securely Sharing Meeting Links, Device Authentication, AES-256 Encryption, TLS 1.3 Encryption, PKI Certificates.
About VirnetX
VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology company with patented technology for secure communications including 4G LTE and 5G security. VirnetX's software and technology solutions, including its secure domain name registry and Gabriel Connection Technology™, are designed to facilitate secure communications and to create a secure environment for real-time communication applications such as instant messaging, VoIP, smart phones, e-Readers and video conferencing. The Company's patent portfolio includes over 200 U.S. and foreign granted patents, validations and pending applications. For more information, please visit www.virnetx.com
About IACI
IACI / IACI-CERT, headquartered at NASA/Kennedy Space Center, is an Information Sharing an Analysis Organization formed in 2016, authorized by the 2015 U.S. Presidential Executive Order 13691 and the 2015 Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (CISA). IACI is the trusted “Center-of-Gravity” for the global community to enable, connect and promote public- and private-sector security resiliency planning, participate in all-hazards threat intelligence analysis and sharing of ‘actionable’ intelligence and response coordination, supported by operationalizing best practice research and workforce education. IACI coordinates and collaborates with the US Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) via the DHS And IACI Cybersecurity Information Sharing Collaboration Agreement (CISCA), US Coast Guard, other Federal Agencies, State/Local/Tribal/Territorial Government, Critical Infrastructure Owners & Operators, Law Enforcement International Partners, and other Communities-of-Interest. https://www.iaci.global/
