Frontotemporal Dementia Pipeline Landscape Analysis of 20+ Companies by DelveInsight

With the increasing numbers of promising treatments entering clinical trials, the Frontotemporal Dementia treatment market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. There are currently 20+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline therapies for Frontotemporal Dementia treatment.

With the increasing numbers of promising treatments entering clinical trials, the Frontotemporal Dementia treatment market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. There are currently 20+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline therapies for Frontotemporal Dementia treatment.

DelveInsight’s 'Frontotemporal Dementia Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Frontotemporal Dementia therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Frontotemporal Dementia pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s Frontotemporal Dementia Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline therapies for Frontotemporal Dementia treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for Frontotemporal Dementia treatment. Some of the key Frontotemporal Dementia companies developing novel drug candidates to improve the Frontotemporal Dementia treatment landscape include Alector, Prevail Therapeutics, Passage Bio, Inc., Wave Life Sciences Ltd., CAMP4 Therapeutics, Coya Therapeutics, SOLA Biosciences, AcuraStem, Denali Therapeutics, Wave Life Sciences, Neurimmune, Biogen, Asceneuron SA, Libra Therapeutics, Muna Therapeutics, Alkermes, DEEP GENOMICS, Sangamo Therapeutics, LOCANABIO, Arkuda Therapeutics, Yumanity, Autifony Therapeutics, Prothena, Mabylon AG and others.

and others. Key Frontotemporal Dementia pipeline therapies in various stages of development include AL001, TPN-101, PBFT02, PR006, DNL593 (PTV: PRGN), Research programme: CNS therapeutics, NI308, Research Programme: M1 PAM, AS-203, WVE-004, COYA 102, SOL-257, and others.

and others. In February 2022, Arkuda Therapeutics , announced the completion of a $64 million Series B financing. The financing was co-led by Cormorant Asset Management and Pivotal bioVenture Partners, with participation from Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company), and Eli Lilly and Company, as well as existing investors Atlas Venture, Pfizer Ventures, funds managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC, and Mission BioCapital.

, announced the completion of a $64 million Series B financing. The financing was co-led by Cormorant Asset Management and Pivotal bioVenture Partners, with participation from Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company), and Eli Lilly and Company, as well as existing investors Atlas Venture, Pfizer Ventures, funds managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC, and Mission BioCapital. In January 2022, The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) and The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) announced that they have partnered to support Wave Life Sciences' FOCUS-C9 Phase 1b/2a clinical trial investigating WVE-004 as a potential treatment for C9orf72-associated frontotemporal degeneration (C9-FTD), as well as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (C9-ALS).

and announced that they have partnered to support FOCUS-C9 Phase 1b/2a clinical trial investigating as a potential treatment for C9orf72-associated frontotemporal degeneration (C9-FTD), as well as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (C9-ALS). In October 2021, Libra Therapeutics, Inc. announced the appointment of Philip Lambert, Ph.D., as the company’s first CSO. With more than 25 years of drug discovery and development expertise in the areas of neuroscience, metabolic, inflammatory, and orphan diseases and a neuroscientist by training, Dr. Lambert will lead Libra’s development of novel drug candidates focused on restoring the cellular balance lost in neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

announced the appointment of Philip Lambert, Ph.D., as the company’s first CSO. With more than 25 years of drug discovery and development expertise in the areas of neuroscience, metabolic, inflammatory, and orphan diseases and a neuroscientist by training, Dr. Lambert will lead Libra’s development of novel drug candidates focused on restoring the cellular balance lost in neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). In July 2021, GlaxoSmithKline plc and Alector entered into a strategic global collaboration for the development and commercialization of two clinical-stage, potential first-in-class monoclonal antibodies (AL001 and AL101) designed to elevate progranulin (PGRN) levels.

and entered into a strategic global collaboration for the development and commercialization of two clinical-stage, potential first-in-class monoclonal antibodies designed to elevate progranulin (PGRN) levels. In July 2021, Muna Therapeutics announced the successful closing of a USD 73 million (EUR 60 million) Series A financing round. The investor syndicate was co-led by Novo Holdings, Sofinnova Partners, Droia Ventures, and LSP Dementia Fund, with Polaris Partners, Polaris Innovation Fund, Sanofi Ventures, V-Bio Ventures, and VIB joining the round. Muna discovers and develops therapies that slow or stop devastating neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s, Frontotemporal Dementia, and Parkinson’s.

The Frontotemporal Dementia pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Frontotemporal Dementia products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Frontotemporal Dementia pipeline landscape.

Frontotemporal Dementia Overview

Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) is a term used to describe a set of disorders caused by progressive degeneration of the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. Behavior, language, and decision-making abilities are all the most common signs and symptoms of Frontotemporal Dementia. FTD is a type of young-onset dementia that strikes people between the ages of 45 and 65. It is the most frequent dementia among people under the age of 60. People in the final Frontotemporal Dementia stages cannot care for themselves. Clinical signs are similar to those of other dementias or psychiatric disorders. It takes an average of 3.6 years from the onset of Frontotemporal Dementia symptoms to a correct diagnosis.

The main Frontotemporal Dementia causes are not still understood but are known as genetic, as around 1 in 8 people who get frontotemporal dementia have a family history of this condition.

A snapshot of the Frontotemporal Dementia Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA AL001 Alector Inc Phase III Sortilin inhibitors Intravenous TPN-101 Transposon Therapeutics Phase II NA Oral PBFT02 Passage Bio, Inc. Phase I/II Progranulin protein replacements Intracisternal PR006 Prevail Therapeutics Phase II Progranulin protein replacements Intracisternal DNL593(PTV:PRGN) Denali Therapeutics Inc. IND-enabling Progranulin protein replacements Intravenous NI308 Neurimmune Preclinical Immunomodulators NA Research programme: CNS therapeutics CAMP4 Therapeutics Preclinical NAV1.1 voltage-gated sodium channel expression stimulants Parenteral Research Programme: M1 PAM Asceneuron SA Discovery NA NA AS-203 AcuraStem Discovery RNA interference NA

Frontotemporal Dementia Therapeutics Assessment

The Frontotemporal Dementia Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Frontotemporal Dementia emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Frontotemporal Dementia Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination

Mono, Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation, Subcutaneous

Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Gene therapy, Stem cell therapy, Small molecules

: Gene therapy, Stem cell therapy, Small molecules Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Sortilin inhibitors, Progranulin protein replacements, Immunomodulators, RNA interference, NAV1.1 voltage-gated sodium channel expression stimulants

Sortilin inhibitors, Progranulin protein replacements, Immunomodulators, RNA interference, NAV1.1 voltage-gated sodium channel expression stimulants Key Frontotemporal Dementia Companies : Alector, Prevail Therapeutics, Passage Bio, Inc., Wave Life Sciences Ltd., CAMP4, Therapeutics, Coya Therapeutics, SOLA Biosciences, AcuraStem, Denali Therapeutics, Wave Life Sciences, Neurimmune, Biogen, Asceneuron SA, Libra Therapeutics, Muna Therapeutics, Alkermes, DEEP GENOMICS, Sangamo Therapeutics, LOCANABIO, Arkuda Therapeutics, Yumanity, Autifony Therapeutics, Prothena, Mabylon AG, and others.

: Alector, Prevail Therapeutics, Passage Bio, Inc., Wave Life Sciences Ltd., CAMP4, Therapeutics, Coya Therapeutics, SOLA Biosciences, AcuraStem, Denali Therapeutics, Wave Life Sciences, Neurimmune, Biogen, Asceneuron SA, Libra Therapeutics, Muna Therapeutics, Alkermes, DEEP GENOMICS, Sangamo Therapeutics, LOCANABIO, Arkuda Therapeutics, Yumanity, Autifony Therapeutics, Prothena, Mabylon AG, and others. Key Frontotemporal Dementia Pipeline Therapies: AL001, TPN-101, PBFT02, PR006, DNL593(PTV: PRGN), Research programme: CNS therapeutics, NI308, Research Programme: M1 PAM, AS-203, WVE-004, COYA 102, SOL-257, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 2. Executive Summary 3. Overview 4. Pipeline Therapeutics 5. Late Stage Products (Phase III) 5.1. AL001: Alector Inc. 6. Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 6.1. TPN-101: Transposon Therapeutics 7. Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) 7.1. PBFT02: Passage Bio 8. Preclinical Stage Products 8.1. Research programme: CNS therapeutics: CAMP4 Therapeutics 8.2. NI308: Neurimmune 9. Discovery Stage Products 9.1. Research programme CNS Therapies: Deep Genomics 9.2. AS-203: AcuraStem 10. Therapeutic Assessment 11. Inactive Products 12. Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / Funding 13. Unmet Needs 14. Market Drivers and Barriers 15. Appendix 16. About DelveInsight

