Shewmake bill to encourage clean technology development and family-wage jobs passes House

OLYMPIA – On Friday, the Washington House of Representatives passed House Bill 1988 by Rep. Sharon Shewmake (D-Bellingham) to spur clean technology development by deferring sales and use taxes on certain clean technology manufacturing, alternative fuel production and renewable energy storage.

“Washington is now a leader in climate policy and we need to make sure the working men and women of Washington find opportunity in that cleaner, greener Washington,” said Shewmake. “That’s why, with HB 1988, we are attracting the business that will develop the technological solutions and create family-wage jobs while they’re at it. This bill puts people to work in building the solar panels, biofuels, and clean energy storage that will sustain us into the future.”

To be eligible for a two-year deferment of sales and use taxes, projects must have at least $2 million in investments. Additional incentives are available to projects that contract with women, minority or veteran-owned business, procure with entities that have a history of complying with labor laws, apprenticeship programs, or hire workers living in the area, compensate workers with the prevailing wage, or is developed under a community workforce agreement or project labor agreement.

HB 1988 passed the House 81-15 and now moves onto the Senate for further consideration.