Shinni's Chili Sauces Offers an Authentic Taste of Asia
Shinni's Chili Sauces are made with the ultimate blend of spices and chili peppers, making them a perfect way to add a touch of heat to any dish.
Shinni's is love in a bottle - from our family to yours”BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From spicy and sweet to salty and sour, the flavors of Asia are as diverse as the continent itself, and there's a flavor for every palette. Shinni's Chili Sauces is an all-natural product that brings these authentic Asian flavors back home with ease.
— Hoshin Lee
Founded by California resident Hoshin Lee, the brand’s goal is to create high-quality products that enhance food and bring people together. Lee wanted to share her family’s traditional cooking style with flavorful spices.
"Shinni's is love in a bottle - from our family to yours" expressed Hoshin, "the recipes for our sauces have been in our family for generations, and we would like to share these with you so that you too may create delicious food with authentic flavors using simple ingredients and minimal processing."
Shinni's Chili Sauces are as versatile as they are tasty. Whether customers are looking to add a little spice to their home-cooked meal or they want to take their take-out game to the next level, Shinni's Chili Sauces will do the trick. Equally, these delicious sauces are the perfect solution for those looking to add some authentic Asian flavor to their cooking.
Shinni’s is a chance to share our love and appreciation of healthy food with authentic flavors. Each of the sauces is created using all-natural ingredients and feature no preservatives, so you can truly enjoy the essence of these authentic Asian flavors.
The versatile sauces can also be used across most cuisines, suitable for being incorporated into a recipe or as a topping for an already prepared dish. Try it on tofu, eggs, veggies, meats, fish, pasta, rice noodles, and more!
If customers are not sure what flavor will suit their needs best, then they can choose between two options. The All-Purpose Chili Oil Sauce is made with Sichuan peppercorns (with citrusy overtones), which creates a unique, tingly sensation in the mouth. The Chili Crisp Sauce is made with star anise, Sichuan peppercorns, red chili powder (and California-grown dehydrated onion and garlic), ensuring a delicious level of heat.
The Shinnis website also has a host of classic recipes for customers, allowing them to enhance the taste of their dish by using chili sauce! With just a few simple steps, users can make restaurant-quality dishes in the comfort of their own homes.
For more information, visit www.shinnis.com.
Hoshin Lee
Shinnis LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other