GFP Commission Passes Resolution to Purchase Property for South Dakota Shooting Sports Complex

March 3, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission at their March meeting passed a resolution to purchase the property from the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation (PWF) for the South Dakota Shooting Sports Complex.

"For more than a decade, I've lived within a half mile of a gun range near Watertown. In riding in the pasture there was never a safety issue or a noise issue, in fact the new gun range reduced the litter and made it much safer for my grandkids," stated Vice-Chairman Doug Sharp.

“Listening to the testimony today, we’ve heard more positive testimonies today than individuals opposed,” said Stephanie Rissler, GFP Commissioner. “Hearing the positives, this is why I choose to support the resolution.”

Commissioner Rissler’s comments echoed Vice-Chairman Doug Sharp, who earlier discussed his positive experiences with the shooting range established Watertown.