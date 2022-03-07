Submit Release
News Search

There were 659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,229 in the last 365 days.

GFP Commission Passes Resolution to Purchase Property for South Dakota Shooting Sports Complex

March 3, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission at their March meeting passed a resolution to purchase the property from the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation (PWF) for the South Dakota Shooting Sports Complex.

"For more than a decade, I've lived within a half mile of a gun range near Watertown. In riding in the pasture there was never a safety issue or a noise issue, in fact the new gun range reduced the litter and made it much safer for my grandkids," stated Vice-Chairman Doug Sharp.

“Listening to the testimony today, we’ve heard more positive testimonies today than individuals opposed,” said Stephanie Rissler, GFP Commissioner. “Hearing the positives, this is why I choose to support the resolution.”

Commissioner Rissler’s comments echoed Vice-Chairman Doug Sharp, who earlier discussed his positive experiences with the shooting range established Watertown.

The resolution and meeting audio can be found on the GFP website.

 

View All News

You just read:

GFP Commission Passes Resolution to Purchase Property for South Dakota Shooting Sports Complex

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.