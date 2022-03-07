Submit Release
Extremely rare Star Wars Boba Fett prototype action figure could set new world record at Hake’s March 15-16 auction

1979 Star Wars Boba Fett rocket-firing prototype action figure, J-slot, version 2, bears copyright stamps, AFA-graded 50 VG. Archivally encapsulated with CIB COA. Extremely rare and sought after. Estimate $100,000-$200,000

1979 Star Wars Boba Fett rocket-firing prototype action figure, J-slot, version 2, bears copyright stamps, AFA-graded 50 VG. Archivally encapsulated, shown here with CIB COA. Extremely rare and sought after. Estimate $100,000-$200,000

3.75-inch figure made for factory testing purposes in 1979 is estimated at $100,000-$200,000

The only other Boba Fett rocket-firing J-slot prototype we have offered – an AFA 85+ NM+ example – sold in November 2019 for $185,850. Since then, demand and value have continued to rise steadily.”
— Alex Winter, President, Hake's Auctions
YORK, PA., USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the Star Wars universe, few characters are as fascinating to fans as the cool and enigmatic bounty hunter Boba Fett. Helmeted and garbed in Mandalorian armor, the noncommunicative Boba appears in both the original and prequel Star Wars trilogies. In the 2002 prequel Attack of the Clones, it is revealed that Boba is the genetic clone and adoptive son of Jango Fett, another famously feared bounty hunter. This exciting disclosure only added to the burgeoning Boba Fett mystique.

Boba Fett’s formidable appearance and silent demeanor have created an allure that sets the charismatic character apart from all others in the Star Wars franchise. According to Hake’s Auctions’ president, Alex Winter, Boba Fett action figures are currently “the most sought after of all Star Wars toys.”

In the collecting hierarchy, every small production nuance or color variation has meaning. The more esoteric the figure, the more value it is likely to have in the auction marketplace. Towering over all other Star Wars action-figure rarities are the prototypes, which were handmade in very limited quantities for test purposes and never released for sale.

No other auction house has handled as many Boba Fett prototype action figures, or set as many world auction records for their sale, as Hake’s. On March 16, a new auction record could be achieved when the central Pennsylvania company offers a Kenner Star Wars Boba Fett Version 2 J-slot rocket-firing prototype action figure made in in 1979.

The term “J-slot” refers to the J-shape design on the figure’s back where the rocket-firing stem is housed. Boba Fett prototype figures were made in two variations: the J-slot and the L-slot.

“The only other J-slot prototype we have offered – an *AFA 85+ NM+ example – sold in November 2019 for $185,850. Since then, demand and value have continued to rise steadily,” Winter said. “Similarly, the equally sought after but slightly more obtainable L-slot prototype has seen an upward trajectory in our recent auctions, with three different AFA 85 NM+ examples selling for $86,383 in March 2018, $112,926 in July 2019, and $165,200 in June 2021.”

“The example we are auctioning on March 16 is the pinnacle of all Boba Fett prototypes – the one all collectors want,” Winter continued. “It’s estimated at $100,000-$200,000.” [Ed. - As of this date, pre-bidding already stands at $82,500.]

AFA-graded 50 VG, the Boba Fett figure in Hake’s upcoming auction is archivally encapsulated with a Collectible Investment Brokerage (CIB) Certificate of Authenticity.

* AFA = Action Figure Authority

Alex Winter
Hake's Auctions
+1 866-404-9800
hakes@hakes.com
