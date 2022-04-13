Vent Kings Offers Professional Air Duct & Dryer Vent Cleaning in Vancouver, BC
Vent Kings offers professional air duct & dryer vent cleaning services for residential, strata, and commercial properties throughout the Lower Mainland.
You can be confident that we always offer an excellent customer experience when we come to your home.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lint buildup in dryer vents can slow down drying time and may even become a fire hazard, thus regular vent duct cleaning is highly recommended.
Vent Kings service dryer vents with a full interior and exterior clean which increases the efficiency of the appliance while reducing energy consumption. A thorough vent cleaning ensures the dryer gets maximum airflow. This reduces wear and tear on the dryer and significantly lessens the chances of a dryer fire. As an added bonus, since an efficient dryer takes up less time and electricity, it will offer savings on utility bills in the long run. Vent Kings provides their professional dryer vent cleaning services not only for residential households, but also for apartment buildings, condominium complexes, and commercial properties.
Duct cleaning services refers to the cleaning of various heating and cooling system components of forced air systems. This includes the supply and return air ducts and registers, grilles and diffusers, heat exchangers, heating and cooling coils, condensate drain pans (drip pans), fan motor and fan housing, and the air handling unit housing.
Clean air ducts are essential for a healthy home environment, by preventing the accumulation of harmful substances such as mold, mildew, dust, and other allergens in a living space. Having air ducts professionally cleaned results in a safer and healthier environment for children and those who suffer from allergies or asthma.
Vent Kings is a well established Vancouver business that is locally owned and founded by Joshua Casuga & Andrew Delarosa. With their combined years of experience and background, they have succeeded in building a thriving and well-regarded company in the Lower Mainland region. This growing company strives to deliver professional, friendly, and reliable service with unmatched techniques and procedures.
