Avant STAMP Language Proficiency Tests Approved for College Credit– Increasing Access and Equity

"It is evident that tremendous effort has been afforded to ensure the application of sound assessment principles; and to include consideration for and attention to equity, fairness, and adequate accommodation factors." American Council on Education

ACE recognizes the rigorous standards of the Avant STAMP 4S and APT assessments.

"The adaptive nature of the STAMP 4S test provides a unique opportunity for test takers to understand their real-world proficiency and enables foreign language instructional programs to evaluate the efficacy of their offerings." American Council on Education

Avant's STAMP and APT assessments are recognized as rigorous by the American Council on Education.

The American Council on Education (ACE) recommends Avant Assessment’s STAMP 4S and APT tests for college credit.

ACE is recognizing the rigorous standards to which we hold our assessments and helping us create opportunities for young language learners to be recognized by colleges and universities.”
— David Bong

EUGENE, OREGON, USA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avant Assessment, who delivered the world’s first online, computer-adaptive language proficiency test has just received the “stamp of approval” for the Avant STAMP 4S to qualify for college credit by the American Council on Education (ACE). All 14 languages offered in the four-skill STAMP 4S tests have been recommended by the same educational body that has provided credit recommendations to institutions of higher education for College Board Advanced Placement (AP) Examinations, Cambridge Assessments, and ACT subject tests. This provides opportunities for students to earn credit or be placed in higher-level courses to advance their language skills. Included in the approved languages is the newly released STAMP Spanish Monolingual test, an assessment offered with the instructions, questions, and prompts all in Spanish. Spanish Monolingual is primarily used to assess the Spanish proficiency level of Spanish heritage speakers.

Bridging K-12 to College Language Programs, Increasing Opportunities for Heritage and Home School Learners

Students attaining at least a Novice-High level are eligible to receive an ACE-verified badge through Credly, ACE’s badging partner. The designation may be submitted to universities to request credit and/or advanced placement, added to resumes, social media profiles, and provided to employers as proof of proficiency. Awarding of credit is at the discretion of the individual college or university. Avant is working with higher education institutions to determine equivalencies for their particular language programs. Details of the process to earn the ACE credential are in development and will be coming soon. Avant partners with institutions in both K-12 and higher education to bridge the gap between language learning in high school and college-level language programs– encouraging students to continue their language education far beyond the novice levels. As a learner’s language skills progress, they may re-assess with STAMP or APT to earn additional, higher-level badges.

At the same time, heritage speakers and those learning at home will have this opportunity to demonstrate to institutions their language skills, which otherwise, are difficult to quantify outside of a traditional education system. “ACE is recognizing the rigorous standards that we hold our assessments to,” says David Bong, Avant Assessment CEO, “and at the same time helping us create opportunities for young language learners to be recognized by colleges and universities for their language skills.”

What is the Avant STAMP Test?

The Avant STAMP test measures Reading, Writing, Listening, and Speaking proficiency levels based on the U.S. ACTFL Proficiency Guidelines.
Education programs from elementary to college, as well as business and government organizations around the world use the Avant STAMP test to award competency-based credits and credentials, analyze testing data to improve instructional outcomes, and identify areas for professional development to improve proficiency outcomes.

About Avant Assessment

Avant Assessment is dedicated to developing and delivering language proficiency solutions that improve the teaching and learning of languages. Avant provides solutions for the entire proficiency improvement cycle including assessment, data analysis, training, and goal setting. Avant’s proficiency and placement tests, offered in more than 40 languages, cover a range of needs for individuals, schools, corporations, and governments for all ages. For more than 20 years, Avant has delivered STAMP (STAndards-based Measurement of Proficiency), the world’s first online adaptive four-skill (Reading, Writing, Listening, and Speaking) language proficiency assessment, originally developed at the University of Oregon. Avant’s solutions are about real-world proficiency development, pairing innovative technologies with human expertise. For more information, visit avantassessment.com/stamp-american-council-on-education-ace.

About ACE

The American Council on Education, or ACE, is a higher education membership organization that advocates for effective public policy and fosters innovative, high-quality practice. Like Avant, ACE strives to improve equity, expand access to higher education, and promote diversity in institutional settings. ACE believes that quality education and training can come from a variety of sources including those through employers, independent online providers, certification exams, and apprenticeships. The ACE recommendation for credit or endorsement is awarded after an extensive review for college credit equivalencies and workplace competencies. For more information, visit acenet.edu.

