PSC to Meet with Consumers in Jefferson and Madison Counties for National Consumer Protection Week
On Wednesday, March 9, PSC staff will be speaking with consumers in Jefferson and Madison Counties about avoiding scams, using energy and water conservation tips, and sharing information on the Lifeline Assistance telephone/broadband discount program.
Locations and times for the PSC’s in-person NCPW events are below:
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
10:00 a.m.
Jefferson County Senior Citizens Center
1155 N. Jefferson Street
Monticello, Florida 32344
And
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
12:00 p.m.
Senior Citizens Council of Madison County
1161 SW Harvey Greene Drive
Madison, Florida 32340
For more information about NCPW, sponsored by the Federal Trade Commission, visit http://www.ftc.gov/ncpw to learn how to get free consumer education materials and read the latest from consumer protection experts.
For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.
Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.