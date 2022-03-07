PSC to Meet with Consumers in Jefferson and Madison Counties for National Consumer Protection Week

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will be informing consumers about scams targeting utility customers and saving money on utility bills during the 24th Annual National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW), March 6-12, 2022. On Wednesday, March 9, PSC staff will be speaking with consumers in Jefferson and Madison Counties about avoiding scams, using energy and water conservation tips, and sharing information on the Lifeline Assistance telephone/broadband discount program. Locations and times for the PSC’s in-person NCPW events are below: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 10:00 a.m. Jefferson County Senior Citizens Center 1155 N. Jefferson Street Monticello, Florida 32344 And Wednesday, March 9, 2022 12:00 p.m. Senior Citizens Council of Madison County 1161 SW Harvey Greene Drive Madison, Florida 32340 For more information about NCPW, sponsored by the Federal Trade Commission, visit http://www.ftc.gov/ncpw to learn how to get free consumer education materials and read the latest from consumer protection experts. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.