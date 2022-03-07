Submit Release
Snake River white sturgeon reared at the Niagara Springs Sturgeon Hatchery are prepped and ready for stocking - video

A growing number of anglers are enjoying the opportunity to fish for white sturgeon using catch and release techniques in the Snake River. While white sturgeon have been reared for years in a hatchery setting, Idaho Power Company paid for the construction of a new sturgeon hatchery at the existing Niagara Springs hatchery, south of Wendell. Biologists with Idaho Fish and Game, in partnership with Idaho Power Company have recently processed the first year-class of sturgeon reared at the new Niagara Springs hatchery, prepping these fish for stocking in the Snake River over the coming weeks. Check out this video of the process to get these fish marked and tested prior to release!

https://youtu.be/4yOjF1DFKlo

