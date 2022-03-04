2022-03-04 12:59:20.927 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won In Kansas City

2022-03-04 12:59:20.927

A $50,000 Scratchers prize has been claimed in the Missouri Lottery’s “Millionaire Blowout” game. The winning ticket was purchased at Millennium Super Store, 1501 Cleveland Ave., in Kansas City.

“Millionaire Blowout” is the Missouri Lottery’s first $50 Scratchers game, which became available Jan. 31. Since then, players have won a total of more than $21 million in the game – that’s an average of about $682,000 per day. More than $326.4 million in prizes remain unclaimed in the game.

In the last fiscal year, players won more than $92.3 million in total prizes from all Missouri Lottery games sold in Jackson County. Retailers in the county received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses.

More than $22.4 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds supported educational programs in Jackson County during the last fiscal year, including $3.5 million that went to the A+ Schools Program, which provides eligible students who graduate from a designated A+ school with financial assistance to attend public community colleges or technical schools. To see a detailed list of all programs in Jackson County that benefitted in the last fiscal year, visit MOLottery.com.