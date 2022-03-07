Medical Aesthetic Devices Market: Increasing demand for minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries

There have been revolutionary advancements in the medical aesthetic devices such as development of advanced aesthetic laser devices with extraordinary precision

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Medical Aesthetic Devices Market by Product (Devices and Aesthetic Implants), Application (Surgical and Non-surgical), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, and Medical Spas & Beauty Centers) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Medical aesthetic devices are used to treat impairments associated with a persons aesthetic appearance or enhance the same. The major companies profiled in the report include Allergan PLC, Solta Medical Inc. (a division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.), Syneron Medical Ltd., Cynosure Inc. (a division of Hologic, Inc.), Lumenis Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Alma Lasers Ltd. (acquired By Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd.), GC Aesthetics plc, Sientra Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and Dentsply Sirona Inc. (formerly DENTSPLY International Inc.). The aesthetic implants segment accounted for three-fourths share of the total market in 2021.
The non-surgical segment accounted for a high CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2028.
Hospitals & clinics accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market in 2021.
Asia-Pacific is expected grow at the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028. FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?
Q1. What is the market value of Medical Aesthetic Devices Market report in forecast period?
Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?
Q3. What is the market value of Medical Aesthetic Devices Market in 2021?
Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Medical Aesthetic Devices Market report?
Q5. Does the Medical Aesthetic Devices Market company is profiled in the report?
Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Medical Aesthetic Devices Market?
Q7. Does the Medical Aesthetic Devices Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?
Q8. What are the key trends in the Medical Aesthetic Devices Market report? 