Barberitos Celebrates Women's History Month and International Women’s Day with Its Female Leadership
Fast-casual chain managed and ran by many women throughout its locations
To mark Women's History Month and International Women's Day on March 8, Barberitos, a fast-casual burrito restaurant with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, is excited to celebrate the women who have grown the restaurant and carried out its mission to serve food, community and people since 2000.
— Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber
“Barberitos is proud to honor the success of our women leaders who have taken this brand to new heights,” Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber said. “We have always supported our female leaders to thrive and lead our teams, and we are thrilled to honor them as some of our top performers on this special day and every day.”
The Barberitos women in ownership throughout both its restaurants and headquarters include:
- Chief Financial Officer Candace Barber
- Marketing Coordinator Hannah Beshears
- Dothan Franchisee Katie Eubanks
- Internal Operations Director Alisha Foster
- Panama City Franchisee Suzanne Goldwire
- Thomasville Franchisee Jessica Jones
- Kingsport Franchisee Maggie Kendrick
- Training Coordinator Shana LaDuke
- Greenville Franchisee Denise Robins
- Valdosta Franchisee Miranda Robins
In fact, Kendrick recently was recognized as Barberitos 2021 “Franchisee of the Year” based on her community involvement and impressive sales. Eubanks won the chain’s 2020 “Bigger Than a Burrito” award. Additionally, three of the women-owned restaurants are part of Barberitos’ Million Dollar Club, one was a top sales performer, two had the highest year-to-year sales increase and one had the top compliance score.
“I am so lucky that Barberitos allows me to work with such powerful and successful women empowering us all to find creative ways to grow our brand,” Candace Barber said. “Having been a part of the Barberitos team since its inception, I am so honored that we have instilled these values in our women team members. Their success is evident.”
As a southwestern grille and cantina, Barberitos is dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. All of the restaurants’ menu items are made in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables, as well as chicken, pork, steak, turkey, tofu, rice and beans.
For more information about Barberitos, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and community, please visit www.barberitos.com.
