Spruce Now Offering PDO Thread Lift Procedures at its Salt Lake City MedSpa

An industry leader in aesthetics services in Salt Lake City has added a new service.

HOLLADAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the National Library of Medicine, minimally invasive cosmetic procedures are in increasing demand worldwide. That’s why representatives with Spruce are proud to announce that it is offering PDO thread lift procedures at its Salt Lake City MedSpa.

“A PDO thread lift can provide dramatic and long-lasting results with no surgery and no downtime, but we know how important extensive expertise is for this procedure," said Lauren Lightfield, CEO of Spruce. "When we had the opportunity to hire an expert aesthetician that trains medical professionals in PDO thread procedures, it was a no-brainer to bring Heather Koplin on board with Spruce."

Koplin, Advanced Nurse Injector at Spruce, became a trainer 2 years ago and does monthly trainings for doctors and nurses across the nation, whether they're experts or novices with PDO threads. Recipients pay for training and do not need to be a part of any specific organizations to receive training, but must have a medical license. Heather uses PDO threads manufactured by PDO Max.

Spruce is a MedSpa specializing in aesthetics. Lightfield explained that while some opt for serious invasive surgery to counter the natural effects of aging, the proven results of PDO thread lifts are significantly less burdensome.

PDO thread lifts appear natural, with a history of surgical applications and benefits that do not just tighten and lift, but also promote the efficient production of collagen.

Collagen, which is already found in the body’s tissues, contributes to brighter, fresher skin by promoting the natural elasticity that is inherent in the body’s cells. Additionally, these protein-based threads accelerate the natural formation of new blood cells through a process called neovascularization.

A PDO thread lift is minimally invasive and is typically performed in about 45 minutes - making it, according to Lightfield, easy to schedule in a person’s busy life.

The process uses an extremely thin medical grade thread, which is inserted into the target area before it is connected to another area to pull the skin taut for an outcome that appears natural. These threads and results last approximately six months, with the thread dissolving naturally into the skin to stimulate collagen and blood cell production for skin that is supple and glowing.

Spruce, Lightfield noted, offers a full range of aesthetics and infusion services to help individuals achieve the look and confidence they deserve. The company's offerings include Botox, Dermal Fillers, Hydrafacials, Chemical Peels, Microneedling with PRP, Hair Restoration and IPL Laser treatments, and IV therapies, as well as an innovative line of skincare products: ZO® Skin Health, Alastin, Nutrafol, and more.

