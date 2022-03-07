2022 Marks 50 Years Since the U.S. Census Bureau First Provided Data on Women-Owned Businesses
Campbell Creative
In Honor of International Women’s Day, A Panel of Female Professionals Will Come Together in Delray Beach to Discuss Growth, How We Got Here and Tips Forward
As someone that has worked with women at every stage of the journey – from start-up to launch to IPO to sale – and with businesses of all sizes, I know how challenging and rewarding it all can be”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The year 2022 marks exactly 50 years since the U.S. Census Bureau first provided data on women-owned businesses. Back in 1972, it was reported there were 402,000 women-owned businesses in the United States. Today, that number has grown to 12.3 million.
— Courtney Campbell, Owner and Creative Director of Campbell Creative
To celebrate this growth and honor International Women’s Day tomorrow, March 8, 2022, Courtney Campbell, Owner and Creative Director of Campbell Creative, a Delray Beach-based branding and positioning agency, is hosting a conversation on “Growth: How We Got Here and Tips for Going Forward” with three other successful female professionals.
“More than 1,800 new women-owned businesses start up every single day,” said Campbell. “As someone that has worked with women at every stage of the journey – from start-up to launch to IPO to sale – and with businesses of all sizes, I know how challenging and rewarding it all can be. Our hope is that this panel of smart, experienced and successful female professionals will give each attendee something to take and go forward with.”
Campbell, who has worked with national brands such as Google, Peet’s Coffee, Mumm Napa, the Lending Club, as well as local brands such as the Delray Beach Open, Swinton Pickleball, Nicholson Muir, and more, will share her expertise on how to build a brand.
WHO: Panel to include the following:
• Courtney Campbell, Owner and Creative Director, Campbell Creative;
• Nicole Biscuiti, Founder of The Chestee, an apparel brand;
• Carly Altier, Owner, The Seed, a specialty coffee shop and juice bar; and
• Jessica Del Vecchio, Economic Development Manager, City of Boca Raton
WHERE: Campbell Creative, 103 NE 4th Street, Delray Beach, FL
WHEN: Tuesday, March 8, 2022; 5:00 – 7:30pm
DETAILS: Please RSVP here in advance to confirm your spot. Limited seats.
About Campbell Creative
Campbell Creative is a branding and positioning agency made up of talented, skilled and experienced creatives and designers passionate about creating unique and memorable moments at every touchpoint. From print to digital to the build space, Campbell Creative partners with clients of all sizes, in a range of industries – from financial, tech, retail and commercial offices to food & beverage, health & wellness, apparel and non-profits – to bring their brands to life. Based in South Florida, the professionals at Campbell Creative are committed to the success and impact of your brand no matter where you are…or where you are going! Learn more at www.CampbellCreative.com.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+1 561-310-9921
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn