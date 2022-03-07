Newborn Screening Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Growth, Statistics, Revenue and Analysis Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The technical advancements, government funding, and the growing panel of Newborn diseases are driving the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Newborn Screening Market is forecasted to reach USD 2.27 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Newborn screening tests in infants check for developmental, metabolic, and genetic abnormalities. Newborn screening includes more than 30 illnesses and conditions. Additionally, various governmental and non-profit agencies are primarily focusing on providing quality fetal and maternal care.

Global Newborn Screening Market Market Size – USD 1.03 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.3%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.

Top competitors of the Newborn Screening Market Market profiled in the report include:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Natus Medical Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., AB Sciex LLC, Covidien Plc, Masimo Corp., GE Healthcare, and Waters Corp., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Newborn Screening Market Market on the basis of Technology, Product, Application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Pulse Oximetry

Enzyme Based Assay

DNA Assay

Electrophoresis

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Instruments

Reagents

Assay Kits

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Dry Blood Spot Test

Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD)

Hearing Screen

Others

Regional Analysis of the Newborn Screening Market Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

Key Objectives of the Report:

Based on the technology, electrophoresis generated a revenue of USD 0.15 billion in 2019 and is predicted to rise with a CAGR of 11.1% in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand and new detection techniques that assist in recognition of amino acids, carnitine conjugates, and other compounds.

The assay kits are expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecasted period, attributable to its wide variety of classes such as enzymatic assay kits, DNA assay kits, immunoassay kits, and others of which immunoassay is a process-oriented used in the screening.

The dry blood spot test application is the major contributor to the Newborn Screening Market. The dry blood spot test application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 43.1% of the market in the year 2019.

North America dominated the market with a share of 34.7% in 2019 due to its adoption of cost-effective and innovative procedures.

